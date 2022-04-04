San José Chamber Orchestra Presents EINE KLEIN(E) EVENING OF MUSIC, May 15

San José Chamber Orchestra presents "Eine Klein(e) Evening of Music" on Saturday, May 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at St Francis Episcopal Church, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José, 95125. Tickets available at sjco.org or 408 295-4416 (Tickets also available at the door)

This program features cellist Jiaxun Yao, an up and coming artist and winner from the 2020 Irving M. Klein International String Competition. Founded in 1985, it is recognized as one of the world's leading competitions for young string musicians. Open to string players ages fifteen to twenty-three, the competition takes place every June in San Francisco, California.

THE PROGRAM:

"Eine Klein(e) Evening of Music" features the beloved Concerto for Cello by Robert Schumann, with soloist Jiaxun Yao.

And the premieres of three short new works by local composers, written as part of SJCO's Responseworks Commissioning Project:

Cycles by Kendrick Tri Huynh,

Refuge by Kerry Lewis

and Doom, Gloom and Zoom by Mona Lyn Reese, featuring Philip Brezina on fiddle.

The title of this program is a play on the name of one of Mozart's most famous works - "Eine Kleine Nacht Musik", which translates to "A Little Night Music".

SJCO returns to indoor performances in San Jose's newest small venue at St. Francis Episcopal Church in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood. Comfortable seating, space for social distancing, gorgeous acoustics. Easy access off Highway 280 and Meridian Avenue. Free street parking.

Proof of vaccination and booster required. Masks required. Subject to change. Questions: sjco@sbcglobal.net

The San José Chamber Orchestra, a professional string-based ensemble of 19+ players, presents a series of 7-9 programs per season. Many performances feature one or more commissions or world premieres by award winning composers with critically acclaimed guest artists as featured soloists. San José Chamber Orchestra is the recipient of five ASCAP/League of American Orchestras Adventurous Programming Awards, has produced seven CDs of American music and commissioned and/or premiered over 200 new works.

The San José Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1991 out of the desire of local musicians (at the time playing with Opera San José) for an opportunity to play chamber orchestra repertoire and explore music written by living composers. Learn more at https://sjco.org/about/.