San Diego's Premiere Black Theatre, Common Ground Theatre, Announces 2020-21 Season

San Diego's premiere Black theatre, Common Ground Theatre, is proud to announce its 2020-21 season, filled with virtual and outdoor performances around the theme of "Raising Our Consciousness to a Higher Level." In partnership with Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, Common Ground Theatre's season seeks to provide a "common ground" for people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds to participate, interact, connect and share their love of theatre.

"Now is the time to discuss and think about things from different points of view," said Common Ground Theatre Executive Artistic Director Yolanda Franklin. "This year's season was put together with the concept that the African American/Black experience is different for everyone and all those stories are worth telling. We are sharing as many stories as we can this year, including through our free premiere play reading series and holiday concert, so that everyone has a chance to take part."

"Common Ground Theatre is one of Southeastern San Diego's jewels. Its focus on presenting work reflective of the African American experience is important. We have partnered with Common Ground to help increase its visibility in our community, and across the San Diego region," added Jacobs Center President and CEO Reginald Jones. "Uplifting the assets of our community is critical to our mission. Common Ground Theatre has a rich history in Southeastern San Diego worthy of recognition beyond its community base."

The initial season lineup includes:

Bringing in the Joy and a Little Does of Jubilee

A Soul-Stirring Revue



Saturday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.

Tune in for a free Facebook Live concert out of our heads and into our souls. Starring some of Common Ground's favorite gospel singers and band members, this musical revue weaves together jazz, blues, contemporary and spiritual music to inspire audience members to tap their feet, clap their hands and raise their spirits with joy and gratitude at the end of a very tumultuous year. Get ready for moving tunes from artists, including Felicia Daniels, Langston Grant and Eboni Muse, among many others. Bookmark Common Ground Theatre's Facebook for the free jubilee.

"Uplifting Black Voices" - A Free, World Premiere 7-Part Digital Reading Series

Every month from December through June, Common Ground Theatre will highlight Black voices through short play readings by Black playwrights from San Diego and around the United States. All readings are free via Zoom. Sign up at commongroundtheatre.com. Next up is:

January - Mental Health Edition

Saturday, Jan. 23 & Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at 4 p.m.: In "This is a Low," by Cris Eli Blak, an African American teenager, Jude, with the help of a social worker named Mister, comes to terms with his emotions and actions. Jude learns over the course of the play that it doesn't matter who you are, what you are or where you come from, it is okay to not always be okay.

"Day of Absence" by Douglas Turner Ward

Black History Celebration*

February 6, 7, 13 & 14, 2021 at 4 p.m.

In honor of Black History Month, Common Ground Theatre will produce an outdoor production of "Day of Absence," winner of the coveted Vernon Rice and Obie Awards. This clever and enormously amusing satire is described by the author as "A Reverse Minstrel Show." Here the cast, made up in white face, recount the uproarious emergencies that occur when a Deep Southern town is faced with the sudden and inexplicable disappearance of all its Black citizens. The New York Times wrote, "Laughter can be as effective as anger in telling white America what playwright [Douglas Turner Ward] has on his mind." The show is scheduled to run at Jacobs Center's Market Creek Amphitheater. Tickets will be $25 general admission, $35 VIP and registration will be posted once available at commongroundtheatre.com.

"Benevolence" by Ifa Bayeza*

April 17, 18, 24 & 25 at 4 p.m.

A small, segregated town is about to be turned upside down as fate brings a young boy from Chicago to a candy counter in Money, Mississippi. The second play in Ifa Bayeza's powerful trilogy about Emmett Till, Benevolence is a haunting, unforgettable portrait of the collateral damage surrounding a case that gained international attention and sparked the Civil Rights Movement. Tickets for this outdoor production at Jacobs Center's Market Creek Amphitheater will be $25 general admission, $35 VIP, and registration will be posted once available at commongroundtheatre.com.

"Little Rock" by Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj

Juneteeth Celebration*

June 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 & 30; July 1-4, time TBD

Common Ground is bringing back an audience favorite, which was unfortunately shut down early in 2020 due to COVID-19. "History called it heroism. They called it high school." - "Little Rock" tells the riveting true story of the "Little Rock Nine," the first Black students to attend their city's formerly segregated Central High School. What began as their quest for a better education soon became a national crisis, igniting the passions of a divided country and sparking a historic fight for justice in the Jim Crow South. Tickets for this outdoor play at Jacobs Center's Market Creek Amphitheater will be $25 general admission, $35 VIP, and registration will be posted once available at commongroundtheatre.com.

*Note: Outdoor performances are pending government regulations at the time of production. As needed, alternate viewing arrangements will be announced at commongroundtheatre.com.