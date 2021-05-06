San Diego Theatres Select Centerplate For F&B Partner

San Diego Theatres (SDT) - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that manages, markets, operates, and maintains the Civic Theatre in the heart of downtown and the historic Balboa Theatre in the Gaslamp Quarter - has selected Centerplate, a Sodexo company and the leading hospitality partner to North America's live entertainment venues, to provide premier hospitality and food service for the SDT.

San Diego Theatres serves over 500,000 guests each year, delivering exceptional performing arts, educational experiences, and creating an accessible place for all people to enjoy the arts.

"By partnering with Centerplate and Sodexo, the San Diego Theatres is gaining the expertise of a well-respected entity that will enhance our guest offerings, along with our exceptional entertainment experience," said Carol Wallace, President & CEO, San Diego Theatres. "They share our passion for safety, welcoming back show attendees, and providing memorable experiences."

The menu offerings will feature signature and premium cocktails, wines as well as local craft brews from some of the best breweries in the region. Menus will highlight local brands and businesses as much as possible, as well as ensure best-in-class sustainability practices and safety protocols.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationships in San Diego, a market that our team knows exceptionally well," said Steve Pangburn, CEO, Centerplate / Sodexo Sports & Leisure. "The San Diego Theatres run two world-class performance venues and partnering with our extraordinary culinary program will bring a package and level of service to clients and partners beyond their imagination to enjoy during a live performance."

In addition to the San Diego Theatres, Centerplate and Sodexo have a long history of serving at some of the most distinctive music venues in America including the Hollywood Bowl, Tanglewood, FirstBank Amphitheater, Red Hat Amphitheater, The Fillmore Auditorium, The Shell, Denver Performing Arts Complex, Pikes Peak Center and many more.