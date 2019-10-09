San Diego Symphony & San Diego Padres Host Free Community Concert

Two of San Diego's most celebrated organizations come together to invite the community to experience the world's greatest music-for free-in one of downtown's most popular locations, Petco Park's Park at the Park. The CONCERT FOR SAN DIEGO will feature the Symphony's new music director, Rafael Payare, who will lead the 82 member orchestra's performance of classical music favorites, including works by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Berlioz, on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 3-4 p.m.

"The Orchestra and I can't wait to share this music with everyone," said Payare. "Music can draw us together and build new connections-and I welcome my fellow San Diegans to experience the power of music, while taking in the sights and sounds of the city."

"Park at the Park provides the perfect stage and setting for the San Diego Symphony," said Padres President of Business Operations Erik Greupner. "We're extremely excited to open the park free of charge to enjoy an outstanding afternoon of music with the entire community."

As the musical heart of the city, the San Diego Symphony offers awe-inspiring live music and transformative learning experiences that help those of all ages develop an understanding and passion for the arts. Through free community programming, as well as partnerships with local organizations, the Symphony helps make music, and the arts, accessible to everyone.

While admission is free, concert-goers must reserve tickets in advance starting Oct. 9 at www.sandiegosymphony.org/concert-for-san-diego. Gates open at 2 p.m., and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Park at the Park, home to many popular events and concerts, is located outside the outfield wall, but inside the Petco gates. The Park at the Park is a grassy area with an abundance of space for concert-goers to sprawl out to picnic and play. Blankets for sitting (but no chairs) are recommended.

Founded in 1910, the San Diego Symphony is the oldest orchestra in California and one of the largest and most significant cultural organizations in San Diego. The Orchestra performs for more than 250,000 people each season, offering a wide variety of programming at its two much loved venues, Copley Symphony Hall in downtown San Diego and the Embarcadero Marina Park South on San Diego Bay. In early 2018, the San Diego Symphony announced the appointment of Rafael Payare as music director; his first concerts as music director will occur in October 2019. Payare leads the orchestra's 82 full-time musicians, graduates of the finest and most celebrated music schools in the United States and abroad. The San Diego Symphony also serves as the orchestra for the San Diego Opera each season, as well as performing at several regional performing arts and community centers. For over 30 years, the San Diego Symphony has provided comprehensive learning and community engagement programs reaching more than 65,000 students annually and bringing innovative programming to San Diego's diverse neighborhoods and schools. For more information, visit www.sandiegosymphony.org.





