San Diego Symphony Presents TO THE EARTH FESTIVAL

This free virtual festival features music inspired by our beautiful blue planet. 

Jun. 11, 2021  
The San Diego Symphony's "To The Earth" festival takes place June 16 - 25. This free virtual festival features music inspired by our beautiful blue planet.

From June 16 - June 25, join Music Director Rafael Payare and Festival Curator Steven Schick in San Diego Symphony's week-long festival that celebrates the life-giving magic and wonder of our planet Earth in music, poetry and conversation.

Consisting of 3 performances that explore light, water and life, To The Earth showcases the influence of our planet in artistic expression and our shared responsibility to protect and preserve our habitat. Free and open to the public,

To The Earth programs will be live-streamed on the San Diego Symphony's Facebook and YouTube.

  • Wednesday, June 16, 6 p.m. PST | Opening Panel Discussion
  • Friday, June 18, 7 p.m. PST | Morning: Birds and Light
  • Wednesday, June 23, 7 p.m. PST | Noon: The Rush of Water
  • Friday, June 25, 7 p.m. PST | Evening: The Earth Rests

