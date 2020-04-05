San Diego Symphony Announces 2020-2021 Season
The San Diego Symphony has announced its 2020-21 season!
According to the San Diego Tribune, San Diego Symphony CEO Martha Gilmer believes the company felt compelled to announced the season.
"We all need to be reminded that this will pass, and that we will all come back together, more eagerly than ever," she said. "You can't stop the collective desire to come together and make and share music and art. So we are compelled to get this new season announced and give our audiences something to look forward to. Because, when we can leave our homes and come together again, it will be more meaningful than ever."
Check out the full lineup below:
Jacobs Masterworks
Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m.:
Season Opener - Beethoven and Shostakovich
Rafael Payare, conductor; Jeff Thayer, violin; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Inon Barnatan, piano
Repertoire: Reinaldo Moya: Siempre lunes, siempre marzo ("Always Monday, Always March"); Beethoven: Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano; Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
Friday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m.: Biss, Dean and Beethoven's Emperor
Rafael Payare, conductor; Jonathan Biss, piano
Repertoire: Beethoven: Symphony No. 2; Brett Dean: Piano Concerto, Gneixendorf Music - A Winter's Journey (West Coast premiere); Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5: Emperor
Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m.: Payare, Beethoven, Shostakovich
Rafael Payare, conductor
Repertoire: Beethoven: Symphony No. 1; Shostakovich: Symphony No. 8
Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m.: Payare conducts Salonen and Beethoven
Rafael Payare, conductor; Veronika Eberle, violin
Repertoire: Esa-Pekka Salonen: Nyx; Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1; Beethoven: Symphony No. 7
Saturday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m.: De Waart conducts Beethoven and Elgar
Edo de Waart, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano
Repertoire: Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3; Elgar: Symphony No. 1
Friday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m.: Become Desert and Stravinsky's Firebird
Steven Schick, conductor; San Diego Master Chorale
Repertoire: Anna Thorvaldsdottir: Metacosmos; Stravinsky: Suite from The Firebird; John Luther Adams: Become Desert
Saturday, Jan. 23, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m.: Water Concerto and Scheherazade
Gemma New, conductor; Steven Shick, percussion
Repertoire: Britten: Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes; Tan Dun: Water Concerto; Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade
Friday, Jan. 29, and Saturday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m.: Humans & Nature: Mahler's Song of the Earth
Rafael Payare, conductor; Michelle DeYoung, mezzo-soprano; Stefan Vinke, tenor
Repertoire: Beethoven: Symphony No. 6, Pastoral; Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde (The Song of the Earth)
Friday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m.: Beethoven and Rachmaninoff
Matthias Pintscher, conductor
Repertoire: Beethoven: Symphony No. 8; Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2
Friday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.: Scottish Fantasy and Peer Gynt
Jahja Ling, conductor; Paul Huang, violin
Repertoire: Chen Yi: Ge xu (Antiphony); Bruch: Scottish Fantasy for violin and orchestra; Grieg: Selections from Peer Gynt
Saturday, March 6, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 7, at 2 p.m.: Gabrieli, Dvorak, Mozart
Trevor Pinnock, conductor
Repertoire: Gabrieli: Selected Canzonas for Brass; Dvorak: Serenade for Strings; Mozart: Serenade No. 10 for Winds, Gran Partita; Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique
Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13, at 8 p.m.: Payare conducts Liszt and Bartók
Rafael Payare, conductor; Marc-André Hamelin, piano
Repertoire: Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde; Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2; Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra
Saturday, March 20, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m.: Payare, Röschmann and Debussy
Rafael Payare, conductor; Dorothea Röschmann, soprano
Repertoire: Mozart: Symphony No. 29; R. Strauss: Four Last Songs; Debussy: Images
Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m.: Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances
Edo De Waart, conductor; Ingrid Fliter, piano
Repertoire: Anne Clyne; Abstractions; Schumann: Piano Concerto; Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances
Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, at 8 p.m.: Brahms' German Requiem
Edo De Waart, conductor; Joélle Harvey, soprano; John Moore, baritone; San Diego Master Chorale
Repertoire: Haydn: Symphony, No. 96, The Miracle; Brahms: A German Requiem
Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, May 9, at 2 p.m.: Handel's Water Music and Music for the Royal Fireworks
Harry Bicket, conductor; Rose Lombardo, flute
Repertoire: Rameau, Suite from Les Boréades; Handel: Selections from Water Music; J.S. Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2; Handel: Selections from Music for the Royal Fireworks
Friday, May 14, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m.: Payare conducts Two by Tchaikovsky
Rafael Payare, conductor; Guy Braunstein, violin
Repertoire: Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto; Janaček: Taras Bulba; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2, Little Russian
Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, May 23, at 2 p.m.: Season Finale - Payare and Weilerstein
Rafael Payare, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello
Repertoire: R. Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks; Elgar: Cello Concerto; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4
Special Concerts
Saturday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m.: Vienna Boys Choir
Sunday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m.: Steve Hackman's Brahms v. Radiohead
Saturday, Dec. 12; Sunday, Dec. 13; Saturday, Dec. 19; and Sunday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m.: Noel Noel
Friday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m.: Lunar New Year Celebration
Family Concert Series
Sunday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m.: Play Me a Story: The Firebird
Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m.: Noel Noel (family concert)
Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m.: Orchestra as Ecosystem
Sunday, April 25, at 2 p.m.: Symphony in Space
Fox Theatre Film Series
Friday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m.: "Nosferatu": A Symphony of Horror
Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m.: "Casino Royale" in concert
Friday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m.: "A Muppet Christmas Carol" in concert
Saturday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m.: "How to Train Your Dragon" in concert
Broadway at The Jacobs
Friday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m.: Megan Hilty
Saturday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m.: Patti LuPone: "Don't Monkey with Broadway"
Saturday, Feb. 20, at 8 p.m.: Frank Sinatra & Ella Fitzgerald tribute, featuring Capathia Jenkins and Tony DeSare
Jazz at The Jacobs
Saturday, Oct. 17, at 8 p.m.: Duets: Dianne Reeves, Chucho Valdés and Joe Lovano
Saturday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m.: The Joey Alexander Trio
Saturday, Feb. 6 ,at 8 p.m.: Jazz Trumpet Masters tribute, featuring Gilbert Castellanos
Saturday, March 27, at 8 p.m.: Diz N' Bird - Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie: Jazz at Massey Hall quintet tribute concert, featuring Charles McPherson