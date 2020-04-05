San Diego Symphony Announces 2020-2021 Season

The San Diego Symphony has announced its 2020-21 season!

According to the San Diego Tribune, San Diego Symphony CEO Martha Gilmer believes the company felt compelled to announced the season.

"We all need to be reminded that this will pass, and that we will all come back together, more eagerly than ever," she said. "You can't stop the collective desire to come together and make and share music and art. So we are compelled to get this new season announced and give our audiences something to look forward to. Because, when we can leave our homes and come together again, it will be more meaningful than ever."

For tickets call (619) 235-0804 or visit sandiegosymphony.org.

Check out the full lineup below:

Jacobs Masterworks

Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m.:

Season Opener - Beethoven and Shostakovich

Rafael Payare, conductor; Jeff Thayer, violin; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Inon Barnatan, piano

Repertoire: Reinaldo Moya: Siempre lunes, siempre marzo ("Always Monday, Always March"); Beethoven: Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano; Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

Friday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m.: Biss, Dean and Beethoven's Emperor

Rafael Payare, conductor; Jonathan Biss, piano

Repertoire: Beethoven: Symphony No. 2; Brett Dean: Piano Concerto, Gneixendorf Music - A Winter's Journey (West Coast premiere); Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5: Emperor

Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m.: Payare, Beethoven, Shostakovich

Rafael Payare, conductor

Repertoire: Beethoven: Symphony No. 1; Shostakovich: Symphony No. 8

Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m.: Payare conducts Salonen and Beethoven

Rafael Payare, conductor; Veronika Eberle, violin

Repertoire: Esa-Pekka Salonen: Nyx; Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1; Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

Saturday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m.: De Waart conducts Beethoven and Elgar

Edo de Waart, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Repertoire: Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3; Elgar: Symphony No. 1

Friday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m.: Become Desert and Stravinsky's Firebird

Steven Schick, conductor; San Diego Master Chorale

Repertoire: Anna Thorvaldsdottir: Metacosmos; Stravinsky: Suite from The Firebird; John Luther Adams: Become Desert

Saturday, Jan. 23, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m.: Water Concerto and Scheherazade

Gemma New, conductor; Steven Shick, percussion

Repertoire: Britten: Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes; Tan Dun: Water Concerto; Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

Friday, Jan. 29, and Saturday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m.: Humans & Nature: Mahler's Song of the Earth

Rafael Payare, conductor; Michelle DeYoung, mezzo-soprano; Stefan Vinke, tenor

Repertoire: Beethoven: Symphony No. 6, Pastoral; Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde (The Song of the Earth)

Friday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m.: Beethoven and Rachmaninoff

Matthias Pintscher, conductor

Repertoire: Beethoven: Symphony No. 8; Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

Friday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.: Scottish Fantasy and Peer Gynt

Jahja Ling, conductor; Paul Huang, violin

Repertoire: Chen Yi: Ge xu (Antiphony); Bruch: Scottish Fantasy for violin and orchestra; Grieg: Selections from Peer Gynt

Saturday, March 6, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 7, at 2 p.m.: Gabrieli, Dvorak, Mozart

Trevor Pinnock, conductor

Repertoire: Gabrieli: Selected Canzonas for Brass; Dvorak: Serenade for Strings; Mozart: Serenade No. 10 for Winds, Gran Partita; Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique

Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13, at 8 p.m.: Payare conducts Liszt and Bartók

Rafael Payare, conductor; Marc-André Hamelin, piano

Repertoire: Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde; Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2; Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra

Saturday, March 20, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m.: Payare, Röschmann and Debussy

Rafael Payare, conductor; Dorothea Röschmann, soprano

Repertoire: Mozart: Symphony No. 29; R. Strauss: Four Last Songs; Debussy: Images

Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m.: Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances

Edo De Waart, conductor; Ingrid Fliter, piano

Repertoire: Anne Clyne; Abstractions; Schumann: Piano Concerto; Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances

Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, at 8 p.m.: Brahms' German Requiem

Edo De Waart, conductor; Joélle Harvey, soprano; John Moore, baritone; San Diego Master Chorale

Repertoire: Haydn: Symphony, No. 96, The Miracle; Brahms: A German Requiem

Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, May 9, at 2 p.m.: Handel's Water Music and Music for the Royal Fireworks

Harry Bicket, conductor; Rose Lombardo, flute

Repertoire: Rameau, Suite from Les Boréades; Handel: Selections from Water Music; J.S. Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2; Handel: Selections from Music for the Royal Fireworks

Friday, May 14, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m.: Payare conducts Two by Tchaikovsky

Rafael Payare, conductor; Guy Braunstein, violin

Repertoire: Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto; Janaček: Taras Bulba; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2, Little Russian

Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, May 23, at 2 p.m.: Season Finale - Payare and Weilerstein

Rafael Payare, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Repertoire: R. Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks; Elgar: Cello Concerto; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4

Special Concerts

Saturday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m.: Vienna Boys Choir

Sunday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m.: Steve Hackman's Brahms v. Radiohead

Saturday, Dec. 12; Sunday, Dec. 13; Saturday, Dec. 19; and Sunday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m.: Noel Noel

Friday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m.: Lunar New Year Celebration

Family Concert Series

Sunday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m.: Play Me a Story: The Firebird

Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m.: Noel Noel (family concert)

Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m.: Orchestra as Ecosystem

Sunday, April 25, at 2 p.m.: Symphony in Space

Fox Theatre Film Series

Friday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m.: "Nosferatu": A Symphony of Horror

Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m.: "Casino Royale" in concert

Friday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m.: "A Muppet Christmas Carol" in concert

Saturday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m.: "How to Train Your Dragon" in concert

Broadway at The Jacobs

Friday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m.: Megan Hilty

Saturday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m.: Patti LuPone: "Don't Monkey with Broadway"

Saturday, Feb. 20, at 8 p.m.: Frank Sinatra & Ella Fitzgerald tribute, featuring Capathia Jenkins and Tony DeSare

Jazz at The Jacobs

Saturday, Oct. 17, at 8 p.m.: Duets: Dianne Reeves, Chucho Valdés and Joe Lovano

Saturday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m.: The Joey Alexander Trio

Saturday, Feb. 6 ,at 8 p.m.: Jazz Trumpet Masters tribute, featuring Gilbert Castellanos

Saturday, March 27, at 8 p.m.: Diz N' Bird - Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie: Jazz at Massey Hall quintet tribute concert, featuring Charles McPherson





