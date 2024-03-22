San Diego State University to Present World Premiere of IN A SUNSHINE STATE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a Sunshine State, the newest production in SDSU’s New Musical Initiative will have its world premiere from April 26 – May 2, 2024, at the Main Stage Theatre at San Diego State University.

Book by T.C. Lind, lyrics by Phoebe Kreutz, and music by Derek Gregor, this production will be directed and choreographed by Stephen Brotebeck, and music directed by Robert Meffe from the SDSU School of Theatre, Television, and Film. For tickets, visit the SDSU Theatre, Television, and Film website. Ticket prices run $17.00 - $20.00.

In A Sunshine State is a historical romance set in late 1950s Florida during one of the most harrowing and untold moments in American queer history. Evelyn Pierce, a reclusive yet fiercely intelligent English professor, secretly falls in love with the strident new dean at her university, Betty Kincaid. The two set off on a path of self-discovery and bliss while a state committee and its corrosive chief officer investigate claims of Communism at the University, threatening their careers and their love affair.

“From its inception, In A Sunshine State has been a labor of our love for the queer community. At a time of increased attacks and incendiary laws against LGBTQIA+ citizens across our country, we couldn’t be more inspired to share this often-untold moment in history that highlights the resiliency of the queer community against all odds. San Diego State University, and the students and faculty of SDSU Theatre, have given our musical, and our team, a world-class home to develop and strengthen our work, and we couldn’t be happier to finally bring our story to the stage,” said T.C. Lind, Derek Gregor, and Phoebe Kreutz in a written statement.

The SDSU New Musical Initiative is supported by the Julia R. Brown New Musical Theatre fund. Past artists have included Lynne Shankel and Crystal Skillman, Bobby Cronin, Caroline Prugh, Ryan Scott Oliver, BD Wong, Wayne Barker, Michael Federico and Home for Hovercraft band members Seth and Sean Magill.

The principal cast will feature the MFA Musical Theatre graduate students whose collective work spans Broadway, international, and regional/local productions. The 2024 class includes Van Angelo, Justin Brill, Lindsey Grant, Zakk Mannella, Natalie McClure, Wilfred Paloma and Sarah Salonga. Undergraduates include Milo Mee, Robert Bednar, Isabel Wirz, Joshua Bradford, Kylie Stucki, Ryan Flores, Bella Brady, Stephanie Norris, Olivia Heumann, Keegan McGowan, Vincent Colon, Ethan Cruz, Charlotte Bridant and Laina Wieshuber.

