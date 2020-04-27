San Diego Repertory Theatre to Present HERSHEY FELDER AS IRVING BERLIN Live Stream

San Diego Repertory Theatre and Hershey Felder Presents announced today the details of a one-time-only live streaming musical event to benefit San Diego REP, among other theatres. On Sunday, May 10, Mother's Day, at 5PM PDT, renowned performer Hershey Felder will present his one-man show, Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, streamed live from Florence, Italy. Tickets are $50 per household and are available for purchase now at sdrep.org. Says Hershey Felder:



"Over the past 25 years, the stages of many theatres across the United States have been my home for eleven out of twelve months each year. Yet, for the first time in all these years, I find myself at that elusive "home," here in Florence, Italy. As otherworldly as it is here, I am still drawn to the many theatres that have given me homes over the years, and so together we have created a nationwide event paying tribute to America's greatest songwriter, Irving Berlin. Proceeds from this event will benefit each of the many participating theatres throughout the nation.

To present this event, we have recreated here in Florence, the set of Irving Berlin's home on Beekman Place in Manhattan, and we have a film crew that has been safe and in quarantine here in Florence. If you've seen the production some time ago, there is some new additional material that speaks to our times, as well as a few surprises. Because audiences always request the now infamous "audience encore," we have even made it possible for you to ask your questions by cellphone; text directly to me during the encore section, and I will answer live, just as I do in the theatre."

For more information on how to view Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, streamed live, visit sdrep.org/irving.

For the first time ever, audience favorite Hershey Felder comes to you with a live stream from Florence, Italy with his hit production of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin! Even if you don't know Irving Berlin by name, you've heard plenty of his songs: "God Bless America," "White Christmas," "Easter Parade" "Puttin' on the Ritz," "There's No Business Like Show Business" - the list goes on and on. Now you have the opportunity to experience the quintessential American composer through the performance of an immensely talented actor, pianist and playwright. Felder has previously performed as George Gershwin, Beethoven and Chopin, and in Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, he takes on the role of one of America's most prolific and iconic composers. Felder's masterful creation of character and performance features Berlin's songs performed by Felder, as well as stories about Berlin's life and how he created the music we still love today. Don't miss this memorable show.





