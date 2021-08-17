San Diego Repertory Theatre Announces Lineup For the 2021 Latinx New Play Festival

San Diego Repertory Theatre and Amigos del REP have announced the lineup for the Fifth Annual San Diego REP Latinx New Play Festival presented in-person and streamed live online, September 3-5, 2021. Below is the schedule of the 2021 Latinx New Play Festival including the four staged readings and the festival showcase production of Conjunto Blues.

Festival passes will be available soon. Theatre industry professionals are invited to join the festival with complimentary in-person or virtual passes. Request a complimentary virtual or in-person festival pass here

Learn more at https://www.sdrep.org/Latin_New_Play_Festival.php.

All times listed are PDT.

Friday, September 3rd

4:00pm Directing Panel*

5:00pm Black Mexican by Rachel Lynett

7:00pm Opening Reception*

Saturday, September 4th

11:00am Designer Showcase*

12:00pm (trans)formada by lily gonzales

2:00pm Dramaturgy Panel*

3:00pm Get Your Pink Hands Off Me Sucka and Give Me Back by Daniella De Jesús

6:00pm Conjunto Blues spotlight performance, by Nicolas R. Valdez

7:30pm Reception

Sunday, September 5th

11:00am Historical Context Panel*

12:00pm Local Project Panel*

1:00pm A Skeptic and a Bruja by Rosa Fernandez

3:00pm Closing Playwrights Panel*