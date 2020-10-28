San Diego REP To Stream Rohina Malik's UNVEILED

Each stream will include a live talk back with playwright Malik.

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today the details of Unveiled, by award-winning playwright Rohina Malik. The play, which has been performed at theatres across the nation, will be streamed November 13 at 7 PM, November 14 at 5 PM and November 15 at 2 PM. Each stream will include a live talk back with playwright Malik. Tickets are $15 and are available now at sdrep.org.

"Unveiled is a magical chamber piece that defines theatrical intimacy. From the privacy of her own apartment, Rohina Malik shows us the power of the solo storyteller and the "magic if" as she invites us to sit down for tea with five Muslim women who are very much out front in our world today," says San Diego REP Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse. "The revelations are delightful and eye opening. You won't forget your tea with Rohina."

In her one-woman show, Unveiled, Rohina Malik introduces us to the quiet power of Maryam, a Pakistani immigrant; Noor, A Moroccan American; Inez, an African American Islamic convert; Shabana, a South Asian rapper from England; and Layla, a Palestinian immigrant. While pairing luscious tea varieties with the personal stories of these five Muslim women in a post 9/11 world, Rohina opens a distinct window into the often misunderstood practice of Islam and wearing a hijab. While Rohina performed this piece to sold out houses across the United States and Canada, this intimate 50-minute play was recorded in her own Chicago apartment with costumes and music from the Middle East and South Asia.

Tickets are now on sale at sdrep.org. Viewing access and instructions will be delivered in purchase confirmation emails.

