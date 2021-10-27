San Diego Opera's Season Continues Next Month With Soprano Michelle Bradley In Concert

San Diego Opera's safe return to indoor performances began last week with the first of three intimate concerts showcasing some of today's most exciting singers with a varied and diverse repertoire of opera, show tunes, spirituals, and zarzuela. The first concert, featuring mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe exploring the songs of Johnny Mercer, occurred this past Saturday to popular and critical acclaim.



The second concert is being held next month featuring soprano Michelle Bradley. After making her exciting Company debut in the title role of Aida in 2019, and performing as the special musical guest for the Company's 2021 Gala, San Diego Opera will welcome Michelle back for an intimate concert on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM at The Conrad Performing Arts Center, Baker Baum Recital Hall.

"I find that concerts are extremely significant. I enjoy the personal interaction with my audience via eye contact and I feel that I have more liberty with text coloring. Concerts are not only a performance and exposure opportunity, but they also allow a singer to individually introduce themselves to their audience in a unique and authentic way," shares Michelle.

Michelle has created a program that highlights the best qualities of her voice, comprised of opera, art songs, and spirituals by American composers. She will be accompanied on piano by Brian Zeger. A second performance will take place on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 4 PM.

The Fall Concert Series closes with a very exciting Company debut by tenor Arturo Chacón-Cruz on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM at the California Center for the Performing Arts, Escondido. Arturo Chacón-Cruz has established himself in recent years as a leading tenor with exciting appearances in renowned theaters and concert halls across the globe. He has sung over 60 roles in more than 30 countries. He is the 2005 winner of the Operalia Competition. Mr. Chacón-Cruz has prepared an exciting concert of opera favorites, zarzuela, mariachi, and personal favorites. "Concerts are a good way to allow oneself to be vulnerable and to process a lot of what we are feeling. I want it to be cathartic. I want it to be something that will encourage you, if you have tears in you, to let them out; if you have despair to change it for hope. Music has this ability to look within. It can also make you sad. But through the sadness and the tears is how you take those feelings out and change them for something more positive." He will be accompanied on piano by Roberto Berrocal.

The Fall 2021 Concert Series is made possible in part by our 2021 Season Sponsor, The Conrad Prebys Foundation.