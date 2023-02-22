San Diego Opera's Season Closes With THE FALLING AND THE RISING

San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 season comes to a close with Zach Redler's opera about military spirit with The Falling and the Rising. The Falling and the Rising opens May 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM at the Balboa Theatre as part of the dÄ“tour Series. Additional performances are May 13 at 7:30 PM and May 14 at 1 PM.

The Falling and the Rising is a co-commission between San Diego Opera, the US Army Field Band and Soldier's Chorus, Seattle Opera, Arizona Opera, Opera Memphis, TCU, and Seagle Music Colony. The Falling and the Rising centers around an unnamed female Soldier who is severely wounded by a roadside IED. Placed in an induced coma to help minimize the extensive trauma to her brain, the soldier must now make a journey towards both healing and home. With a libretto taken from dozens of interviews with active duty soldiers and veterans at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, The Old Guard at Fort Myer, and Fort Meade, Maryland, The Falling and the Rising tells a story of family, service, and sacrifice inside a period of great uncertainty. The opera stars Master Sergeant Teresa Alzadon (soprano) as the Soldier. She is joined by Gabriela Flores as Toledo/Doctor 1, Benjamin Hilgert as Jumper/Doctor 2, LaMarcus Miller as Homecoming Solider/Doctor 3, and Walter DuMelle Colonel/Doctor 4. Alan E. Hicks, who directs Tosca this season, returns to stage the action. Bruce Stasyna, Resident Conductor and Chorus Master, whose recent works as the Company's resident conductor includes 2023's Ghosts and last season's CosÃ¬ fan tutte, returns to lead these performances. These are the first San Diego performances of The Falling and the Rising. The opera received its world premiere in 2018 at Texas Christian University. The Falling and the Rising will be performed in English with English and Spanish text above the stage.

For the most current information about tickets please visit www.sdopera.org or call 619.533.7000