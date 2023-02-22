Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Diego Opera's Season Closes With THE FALLING AND THE RISING

The Falling and the Rising opens May 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM at the Balboa Theatre as part of the dÄ“tour Series.

Feb. 22, 2023 Â 

San Diego Opera's Season Closes With THE FALLING AND THE RISING

San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 season comes to a close with Zach Redler's opera about military spirit with The Falling and the Rising. The Falling and the Rising opens May 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM at the Balboa Theatre as part of the dÄ“tour Series. Additional performances are May 13 at 7:30 PM and May 14 at 1 PM.

The Falling and the Rising is a co-commission between San Diego Opera, the US Army Field Band and Soldier's Chorus, Seattle Opera, Arizona Opera, Opera Memphis, TCU, and Seagle Music Colony. The Falling and the Rising centers around an unnamed female Soldier who is severely wounded by a roadside IED. Placed in an induced coma to help minimize the extensive trauma to her brain, the soldier must now make a journey towards both healing and home. With a libretto taken from dozens of interviews with active duty soldiers and veterans at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, The Old Guard at Fort Myer, and Fort Meade, Maryland, The Falling and the Rising tells a story of family, service, and sacrifice inside a period of great uncertainty. The opera stars Master Sergeant Teresa Alzadon (soprano) as the Soldier. She is joined by Gabriela Flores as Toledo/Doctor 1, Benjamin Hilgert as Jumper/Doctor 2, LaMarcus Miller as Homecoming Solider/Doctor 3, and Walter DuMelle Colonel/Doctor 4. Alan E. Hicks, who directs Tosca this season, returns to stage the action. Bruce Stasyna, Resident Conductor and Chorus Master, whose recent works as the Company's resident conductor includes 2023's Ghosts and last season's CosÃ¬ fan tutte, returns to lead these performances. These are the first San Diego performances of The Falling and the Rising. The opera received its world premiere in 2018 at Texas Christian University. The Falling and the Rising will be performed in English with English and Spanish text above the stage.

For the most current information about tickets please visit www.sdopera.org or call 619.533.7000




The Orange County Womens Chorus PresentsÂ PASS OVER, PASS THROUGH This March Photo
The Orange County Women's Chorus PresentsÂ PASS OVER, PASS THROUGH This March
The Orange County Women's Chorus will perform Pass Over, Pass Through on March 18 and 19 at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church in Huntington Beach.Â 
A STATUE FOR BALLYBUNION Premieres At San Jose Playhouse Photo
A STATUE FOR BALLYBUNION Premieres At San Jose Playhouse
Kilnasheen Productions, in partnership with Guggenheim Entertainment, announces a new play penned by former San Jose Mayor Tom McEnery. The original comedy, A Statue For Ballybunion, makes its US premiere in San Jose after a successful world premiere in Dublin, Ireland; and after multiple postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatricals SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Photo
Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, Sunday in the Park with George, won the Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 1984 including Best Musical. This rarely-done musical was last produced in San Diego by Ion Theatre in 2016. Sunday in the Park with George,Â starring Will Blum and Emily Lopez,Â runs February 17 - March 5, 2023. Check out photos here!
Poway OnStage Family Fun Show Series Launches With CENICIENTA: A Cinderella Story Photo
Poway OnStage 'Family Fun Show Series' Launches With CENICIENTA: A Cinderella Story
Poway OnStage presents aÂ 'Family Fun' showÂ series beginning with a bilingual one-woman show 'Cenicienta: A Cinderella Story'.

More Hot Stories For You


A STATUE FOR BALLYBUNION Premieres At San Jose PlayhouseA STATUE FOR BALLYBUNION Premieres At San Jose Playhouse
February 20, 2023

Kilnasheen Productions, in partnership with Guggenheim Entertainment, announces a new play penned by former San Jose Mayor Tom McEnery. The original comedy, A Statue For Ballybunion, makes its US premiere in San Jose after a successful world premiere in Dublin, Ireland; and after multiple postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGEPhotos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
February 19, 2023

One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, Sunday in the Park with George, won the Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 1984 including Best Musical. This rarely-done musical was last produced in San Diego by Ion Theatre in 2016. Sunday in the Park with George,Â starring Will Blum and Emily Lopez,Â runs February 17 - March 5, 2023. Check out photos here!
Poway OnStage 'Family Fun Show Series' Launches With CENICIENTA: A Cinderella StoryPoway OnStage 'Family Fun Show Series' Launches With CENICIENTA: A Cinderella Story
February 17, 2023

Poway OnStage presents aÂ 'Family Fun' showÂ series beginning with a bilingual one-woman show 'Cenicienta: A Cinderella Story'.
THE CHERRY ORCHARD Comes to North Coast Repertory TheatreTHE CHERRY ORCHARD Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre
February 16, 2023

Anton Chekhov's beloved masterwork is a rich tapestry of the human condition woven into a humorous and haunting tale. With universal themes of societal upheaval, love, loss, grief, envy, and ambition, THE CHERRY ORCHARD remains as relevant and powerful today as it was when it first premiered in 1903. Serious theatre-lovers will not want to miss this classic tale of heightened human drama.
HADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS, and More Set For Broadway San Jose 2023-24 SeasonHADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS, and More Set For Broadway San Jose 2023-24 Season
February 14, 2023

Broadway San Jose hasÂ announced the six productions that will make up the companyâ€™s 2023/24 season. The season kicks off with the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical,Â HADESTOWNÂ (September 26â€“October 1, 2023).
share