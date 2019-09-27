San Diego Junior Theatre Receives 2019 Millennium Award

San Diego Junior Theatre is honored to receive the Friends of Balboa Park 2019 Millennium Award. The Annual Awards Luncheon recognizes outstanding contributions and milestone accomplishments by Balboa Park volunteers and institutions. This year's luncheon will take place on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Balboa Park Club. For more information, visit this link.

The Millennium Award is presented each year to individuals and/or organizations that have made important, long-term contributions to Balboa Park. The 2019 Award will be presented to both San Diego Junior Theatre and the Globe Guilders.

"As a Junior Theatre alumnus, what an honor it is to accept this prestigious honor on behalf of this organization. How wonderful to be to surrounded by so many friends, both past and present: My mentor, Bonnie Ward is attending as Junior Theatre's guest of honor, and our current students, Marlee Koury and Imahni King-Murillo, are performing songs from the upcoming season. This feel-good event is a perfect kick-off to our 72nd year of serving San Diego youth in Balboa Park!" says James Saba, Executive Director of San Diego Junior Theatre.

Through the recognition of Junior Theatre and Globe Guilders, Friends of Balboa Park brings further awareness to the importance of theatre and arts education in the lives of all San Diegans. This celebratory event is also an exciting prelude to San Diego Junior Theatre's 72nd Season, which kicks off on October 25th with School of Rock: The Musical. For more information, visit this link.

About San Diego Junior Theatre: Founded in 1948 by Globe Guilder, Irma McPherson at the suggestion of Craig Noel, San Diego Junior Theatre is currently the oldest youth theatre in the country. Our mission to provide engaging, innovative, high-quality theatre education and productions for children of all cultural heritage, ages, abilities, and levels of interest. Students gain confidence, learn leadership, practice teamwork, and build a skill set - not only for a theatre stage, but for the larger stage of the real world.

About Friends of Balboa Park: Founded in 1999 by a group of longtime volunteers, Friends of Balboa Park is dedicated to initiating projects that transcend individual institutions and address human-scale needs throughout Balboa Park. Their vision is measured in acres and decades, manifested in activities that honor Balboa Park's celebrated past, enhance its current place in the life of San Diego, and improve access and lay the groundwork for a secure future.





