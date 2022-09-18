San Diego International Film Festival to Return in October

The San Diego International Film Festival is thrilled to be screening films for the 21st Annual Festival (Oct 19-23, 2022) at partner organization, AMC 14 @ Westfield UTC. This year includes the return of the Opening Night Film Premiere & Reception, the Night of the Stars Tribute, Culinary Cinema, plus more in-person parties, panels and networking events. Count on the Festival to get the conversation started with compelling Social Impact Films and Q&As including: Refugee, Environmental Sustainability, Social Inequities, Human Trafficking, LGBTQAI+ Rights and other topics affecting our world and our communities. All of the in person screenings from Friday, Oct 21st - Sunday, October 23rd will take place at the beautiful AMC 14 @ Westfield UTC which opened this year in the space formerly taken by Arclight.

Each year the San Diego International Film Festival receives submissions from over 3000 independent filmmakers from approximately 82 countries. The San Diego Intl Film Festival is strategically positioned in October to premiere potential contenders just prior to the industry nominations and awards shows. In 2021, the SD Intl Film Festival was proud to premiere: Belfast, Power of the Dog, Lost Daughter, The Worst Person in the World and Flee which garnered 28 Oscar nominations and 16 Golden Globe nominations.

Tonya Mantooth, CEO and Artistic Director of the Festival shared "The Film Industry is in a period of post Covid resurgence, and Festivals and Movie Theaters play a pivotal role in the recalibration of the industry. We are delighted that AMC 14 @ Westfield UTC was able to create a space to galvanize our community to share a film experience - and that we have the opportunity to bring so many exciting new films to our festival audience."

"We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with the beloved San Diego International Film Festival and welcoming back another year of incredible movie-going opportunities, showcasing some of the most riveting films, stories and adventures that we will see this year," says Westfield UTC's Assistant General Manager John Marty. "As a staple in our San Diego community, Westfield UTC remains committed to putting unrivaled and memorable guest experiences at the forefront of our efforts, and is honored to have once again been selected to host such an iconic event."

2022 Festival Schedule:

WEDNESDAY, OCT 19

Opening Night Film Premiere & Reception + Virtual Online Screenings

The Museum of Photographic Arts, Balboa Park

Time: 5:30 PM (Pre-Reception), 7:00 PM (Screening)

The 21st Annual San Diego International Film Festival kicks off with film lovers, filmmakers, arts patrons, elected officials, executives and professionals gathering to celebrate film at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. Guests will enjoy a Pre-screening Cocktail Party followed by a Studio Film Premiere and Q&A with the Filmmaker.

THURSDAY, OCT 20

Night of the Stars Tribute + Virtual Online Screenings

The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla

Time: 5:30pm Red Carpet and Pre-Reception; 7:00pm Presentations

The San Diego International Film Festival honors some of the film industry's most accomplished actors, directors and filmmakers. Each year we are proud to present the Gregory Peck Award of Excellence in Cinema with the support of the Peck family. Rising stars, auteurs, and visionaries are also recognized and celebrated.

FRIDAY OCT 21 - SUNDAY, OCT 23

In Person Screenings + Virtual Online Screenings

AMC @ Westfield UTC

Time: 10:00AM - 9:00PM Daily

Film lovers will enjoy film screenings of Studio Premieres and Independent Features, Documentaries, Short Films and curated films from the Women's Film Series. In between film screenings, guests can visit the Festival Lounge for snacks, cocktails and conversations with other Film Lovers. Can't make the in-person screenings? With this pass for 5 days you can watch features, docs and short films from the comfort of your own home!

SUNDAY, OCT 23

Culinary Cinema

Time: 11:00AM

Culinary Cinema is a recipe for Sunday fun and a dream come true for foodies! The ingredients begin with a cuisine-themed movie. Afterwards everyone adjourns to enjoy dishes inspired by renowned San Diego Chefs. Add some nice wines and good conversation and you have a perfect Sunday afternoon!

PASS PACKAGES:

The Festival's signature events (Opening Night Film and Pre-Reception, Night of the Stars Celebrity Tribute, Culinary Cinema) typically sell out. The best way to guarantee reservations at these events is to purchase a pass no later than Labor Day (Sept. 5).

The VIP Pass Package includes: Opening Night Film and Pre-Reception, Night of the Stars Celebrity Tribute plus Filmmaker Awards, Culinary Cinema and all other events, panels, studio and independent film screenings.

The Weekend Pass Package includes Friday, Saturday and Sunday events: Filmmaker Awards and Culinary Cinema plus panels, studio and independent film screenings.

Virtual Screening Pass Can't make the in-person screenings? With this pass for 5 days you can watch features, docs and short films from the comfort of your own home!

Access to 5 Days of On-Demand, Virtual Screenings

Start: Wednesday, October 19th @ 12:00 am

End: Sunday, October 23rd @ 11:59 pm

Individual event & screening tickets to the signature events will go on sale after Labor Day on a space available basis.

About Westfield UTC

An outdoor retail and lifestyle destination unlike any other in San Diego, Westfield UTC combines beautifully landscaped plazas and gardens; on-trend fashion boutiques; award-winning chef-led restaurants with alfresco patio dining; multifaceted wellness amenities; as well as special surprise and delight moments inspired by the best of the La Jolla.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe.

About The San Diego International Film Festival:

The San Diego International Film Festival is the region's premier film event and one of the leading stops on the independent festival circuit. The Festival offers a totally unique film experience; including world premieres, never before seen studio releases and the best in independent filmmaking. We believe cinema is a catalyst for positive change. The festival programming is diverse - however everyone has a genre that speaks to their heart - including us. With a passion for social impact topics, we've focused the lens on curated independent films that explore the issues affecting our world including homelessness, prejudice, pollution of the world's rivers, animal and environmental extinction, sustainability, sex-trafficking, military stories and more.

About the San Diego Film Foundation:

CREATING EMPATHY IN A COMPLEX WORLD....

Our mission is to use the experience of film to explore issues of global impact, to create dialog, and ultimately to develop empathy and understanding in an increasingly diverse and complex world. We leverage these important conversations via our partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education and the San Diego Unified School District to use cinematic storytelling to help educate future leaders on key issues affecting our communities and world. Our newest partnership is with UC San Diego Extension to create a Social Impact Film Channel on the UCTV platform that will support the United Nation's '17 Sustainable Development Goals to Transform our World'. The festival will curate films from around the globe to help further conversations and understanding of these U.N. goals and hopefully inspire action.

A 501c.3. The San Diego Film Foundation brings the finest independent cinematic storytelling from around the world to San Diego each year. We present films that make a difference through a variety of events and programs. We have a created robust infrastructure to continue sharing film and discussion safely including:

MySDFilmFest Membership Program (Jan - Dec 2022)

The San Diego International Film Festival Channel

The San Diego International ShortsFest (Debuts May 20-22, 2022)

FOCUS on Impact Film Tour for High School Students (Spring & Fall 2022)

2022 San Diego International Film Festival (October 19-23, 2022)

