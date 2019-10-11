SDSU Partners with Native Voices on LYING WITH BADGERS

The SDSU School of Theatre, Television, and Film presents Lying with Badgers, a timeless story of hope, loss, identity, and wonder, from Friday, Nov. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 10 in SDSU's Experimental Theatre.

Lying with Badgers is a Native play by Blackfeet playwright Jason Grasl.

"It is my first opportunity to work on a show by a Native American in my 22-year history at SDSU," said Director Randy Reinholz. "I'm excited to learn more about people in our country that are often left out of the narrative in popular culture."

Reinholz is an enrolled member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and was recently awarded the SDSU Alumni Distinguished Faculty Award.

Wisecracking puppets push Russell to confront questions about his identity and the pain of his fractured family in this Native comedy exploring family and community legacy. The audience will laugh while we come to know the Badger Two Medicine Area.

"The play intermixes realism with magical realism and how can native people embrace modern ways of living and integrate their own cultural practices and language in the whole of their lives," said Reinholz.

The production is a collaboration with the LA-based theatre company, Native Voices. Reinholz is the Director and Co-Founder of Native Voices, whose mission is to provide breakthrough plays and diverse programming, highlighting the unique points of view within Native American nations throughout North America.

"The script will be produced by Native Voices in March 2020," said Reinholz. "Many elements from the SDSU show will inform the Los Angeles Production and a few production elements will move as well. All SDSU students involved with our production will be credited in in the Los Angeles production and some students will move with the show."

Lying with Badgers will run Nov. 1 through Nov. 10, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $20 general admission, and $17 for seniors, military, and students. For tickets, directions, and parking information, visit ttf.sdsu.edu.

For more information about this and the many other Arts Alive SDSU performances, concerts, and exhibitions visit artsalive.sdsu.edu.





