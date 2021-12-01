SDSU Musical Theatre Presents STEEL PIER

SDSU's Musical Theatre program presents Steel Pier from December 2 - 7, 2021. Steel Pier marks the first SDSU musical presented to in-person audiences since the pandemic began two years ago. The show continues to follow Covid-19 safety protocol, including a fully vaccinated cast and crew. No digital streaming viewing will be available. Steel Pier is written by John Kander and Fred Ebb, writers of many musical theatre classics including Chicago and Cabaret.

Director Stephen Brotebeck says, "We are excited to return to in-person performances with the spectacular musical Steel Pier. It's the 1933 Atlantic City Dance Marathon and we have transformed the stage of the Main Stage Theatre into the Marine Ballroom on the world famous Steel Pier. One of Kander and Ebb's most romantic scores, Steel Pier is a non-stop singing and dancing extravaganza with a talented cast of twenty-four. As an audience member, you will find yourself cheering on your favorite marathon couple while following all the romance and drama that comes with it."

The principal cast will feature the MFA Musical Theatre graduate students whose collective work spans Broadway, international, and regional/local productions. The 2022 class includes Julio Catano, Casey Craig, Victoria Fowler, Melissa Glasgow, Sheldon Gomabon, Kyle Montgomery, Clinton Sherwood, and Chris Shin.

Along with the MFA class, Steel Pier will feature sixteen undergraduate students. Sarah Marie Hernandez plays Precious, a role that began Tony winner Kristen Chenoweth's career. Sarah Marie says, "After over a year of virtual performances, Steel Pier is definitely one of the most insane shows marking the return of live theatre with a fully live audience at SDSU. One thing I've missed most about live theatre is the energy of the rehearsal room, and being surrounded by people who are just as passionate and eager to return to performing as you are has been such a welcomed gift. Getting back into the routine of nightly rehearsals and balancing life back in-person was definitely a difficult adjustment, but the incredible cast and creative of Steel Pier definitely made it worth the very long nights and hours of dancing."

For tickets, visit the SDSU Theatre, Television, and Film at ttf.sdsu.edu. Ticket run $17.00 - $20.00. Seating is limited and audience members will be required to wear a mask at all times.