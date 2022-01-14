SD Junior Theatre Presents THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY EZRA JACK KEATS This Month

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, presents The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats, the second show of its 74th Season and a Junior Theatre premiere!

Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of Junior Theatre's patrons, cast and crew, opening night of The Snowy Day has been pushed to January 21 at 7pm. The show will now run for three performances over one weekend. Ticket holders have been contacted directly about rescheduling or obtaining a refund.

Oh, the magic of a snowy day! Follow Peter and his friends as they romp and play, starting snowball fights and making snow angels in this celebration of childhood joys and the wonder of imagination. Packed with humor and fun, this production uses puppetry and live-action to bring the stories of Ezra Jack Keats to life.

A classic since its publication in 1962, The Snowy Day was one of the first picture books for young people to feature stories about African-American children. With direction by Junior Theatre teaching artist, Kandace Crystal, and puppetry by Animal Cracker Conspiracy, this beloved show is perfect for kids of all ages.

Outside of Junior Theatre, director Kandace Crystal serves as the Community Engagement and Partnerships Manager for San Diego REP and is Co-Chair of San Diego's Theatre Alliance, where she created the Roundtable series to explore and call attention to issues of equity and inclusion in the San Diego theatre community. Concurrent with Kandance's Snowy Day directing duties, she is mentoring as assistant to director Delicia Turner Sonnenberg on The Old Globe's upcoming production of Trouble in Mind.

Junior Theatre is honored to be partnering on The Snowy Day with internationally renowned, San Diego-based puppet company, Animal Cracker Conspiracy. ACC puppeteers Iain Gunn and Bridget Rountree have worked with notable organizations such as Bread and Puppet, HERE ARTS NYC, La Pocha Nostra and here at home with La Jolla Playhouse, and have used their creations to invoke spirits of nonsense, serious play and make believe to tell the stories hidden amongst us.

The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats will now run from January 21 to January 23, 2022, with an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, January 22 at 2pm.

Junior Theatre's popular student matinee program, which offers discounted tickets to San Diego area school groups, has been paused for The Snowy Day and will resume with The Jungle Book in March.

Junior Theatre is currently requiring patrons (adults and children over 12) to provide proof of vaccination or negative PCR COVID test result, taken within 72 hours of the performance, in order to attend. Face coverings are required of all patrons while inside the Casa del Prado Theater. Patrons are asked to check https://juniortheatre.com/covid-19-safety/ for full details and any policy updates prior to attending a performance.