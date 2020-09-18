SAN DIEGO FILM WEEK to Screen at 2020 Reimagined San Diego International Film Festival

SD Film Week and Quarantine Film Challenge Best Selections Screened in The San Diego Int'l Film Festival Virtual Village.

Film Consortium San Diego has announced that the Best of Selections from the 2020 San Diego Film Week and the Quarantine Film Challenge will be screened as part of the 2020 San Diego International Film Festival from October 15-18th.

This platform will bring San Diego's locally produced films to a much wider, regional and international audience. San Diego Film Week, originally slated to be held in early spring, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighting San Diego's celebrated film community, Film Week will be a virtual showcase of over 60 local films as well as over 100 films produced through the Quarantine Film Challenge. San Diego Film Week selections are all produced by local filmmakers, ranging from students to award-winning veterans. Films from the Quarantine Film Challenge are both local and international, and document the unique experience of the pandemic by creative filmmakers in quarantine from around the world.

CEO and Artistic Director of the San Diego International Film Festival Tonya Mantooth said "The San Diego International Film Festival is thrilled to show our support for San Diego's local filmmaking industry. Now more than ever - it is important to share resources. The San Diego International Film Festival has access to a broad international audience via our 2020 Festival footprint showcasing over 100 feature films, documentaries and shorts. This year, we have created a theatre in our 2020 Virtual Village that will also celebrate the best of San Diego filmmakers with San Diego Film Week programming. We look forward to sharing the fantastic work that is coming out of our city."

"Our vision is to increase the quality and quantity of productions in San Diego," says Film Week founder and president Jodi Cilley. "To accomplish that, we program films from San Diego's student, independent and professional film community. This year's selections highlight diverse films including selections from women, LGBTQ filmmakers and people of color. We've always worked to bring local films to a global audience and having our films screen as part of the San Diego International Film Festival accomplishes that in a big way."

At the re-imagined 2020 San Diego International Film Festival, film lovers will enjoy features, documentaries and shorts online in the San Diego International Film Festival Virtual Village and on the big screen at the Festival Drive-In Movies at Westfield UTC. Festival screenings will be both on-demand and in real time - with a variety of scheduled events, panels and Q&As with the filmmakers. In addition, San Diego Film Week will have their own theater in the Festival Virtual Village during the festival dates.

This year, San Diego Film Week has many new and returning sponsors including Panasonic USA, KPBS, and the San Diego International Airport Arts Program, North County Transit District, Heartland Films, SDRC and Nelson Photo Supplies.

Film Consortium San Diego LLC is a social venture that stimulates film and television production in the region and increases networking, employment, education, funding and distribution opportunities in film, television and new media. The Film Consortium holds various networking, screening and awards events including the San Diego Film Awards, San Diego Film Wend produces the annual Local Film Showcase at the GI Film Festival San Diego.

Shows View More San Diego Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You