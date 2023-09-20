Ruth Bader Ginsburg Play ALL THINGS EQUAL Makes San Diego Debut at Balboa Theatre in March 2024

Performances are set to run on March 23 & 24, 2024.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

"All Things Equal - The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg," a new play by multiple-Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes, will make its San Diego debut at Balboa Theatre on March 23 & 24, 2024. Tickets will be available via Click Here beginning at 10 AM on Friday, September 22.

"In creating this play, I came to marvel at her strength, tenacity, sly wit, and compassion," commented playwright Rupert Holmes. The creative team is completed by director Laley Lippard and actress Michelle Azar, who plays the title role of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Over the course of 90 fascinating (and often funny) minutes, the play presents an intimate look into Ginsburg's life and many trials, from losing her mother the day before her high school graduation, to studying law at Harvard while raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer, to fighting for women's rights in front of all-male courts in the 1970s, and beyond.

"This is the first time we've presented a San Diego premiere of a theatrical work of this kind," said Carol Wallace, President & CEO of San Diego Theatres. "It's an honor to stage this uplifting and inspiring piece during Women's History Month, especially as a woman-led arts and culture nonprofit."

"All Things Equal - The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg" is proudly presented by San Diego Theatres, the nonprofit that operates both the Balboa Theatre and San Diego Civic Theatre, at the historic Balboa Theatre on Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 at 2:00 p.m. To learn more, visit www.sandiegotheatres.org. For more about "All Things Equal," find the show on Instagram and Facebook at @allthingsequalRBG.



