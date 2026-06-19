Review: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Cygnet Theatre

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In Bikini Bottom, sea squirrels wear diving suits, starfish become cult leaders, and a talking sponge might just save the world. Logic is unnecessary in a place like this, and that is perfectly fine since (it’s based on a cartoon, after all). Cygnet Theatre's “The SpongeBob Musical”, playing through July 12, is an energetic, colorful, and delightfully silly celebration of friendship, optimism, and community that makes for a terrific family outing this summer.

When a nearby volcano threatens to destroy Bikini Bottom, eternal optimist SpongeBob SquarePants refuses to believe disaster is inevitable. Joined by his loyal best friend Patrick Star and brilliant scientist Sandy Cheeks, SpongeBob sets out to save their beloved underwater home while reminding everyone that hope, kindness, and working together can accomplish remarkable things.

Bailey Lee

Photo credit: Karli Cadel Photography

Leading the charge is the indefatigable Bailey Lee, who rarely leaves the stage and somehow maintains SpongeBob's boundless enthusiasm through every song, dance, tumble, and frantic adventure. Her infectious energy anchors the production, while Berto Fernandez is wonderfully lovable as Patrick, bringing booming vocals and plenty of heart to the delightfully clueless starfish.

Rebecca Murillo is an equally winning Sandy Cheeks, balancing intelligence, determination, and Texas-sized confidence with ease. Andrew Oswald delivers just the right amount of Squidward's perpetual exasperation—honestly, living next door to SpongeBob might drive anyone to the same level of grumpiness—and earns one of the show's standout moments in Act Two.

Kürt Norby is funny as the money-obsessed Eugene H. Krabs, the owner of SpongeBob’s workplace, and Brittany Adriana Carrillo has some strong vocal moments as his rebellious daughter Pearl. Drew Bradford is deliciously entertaining as the pint-sized villain Sheldon J. Plankton, whose latest world-domination scheme is aided by his hilariously deadpan robot wife Karen, played with perfect comic timing by Emma Nossal.

The entire ensemble is talented, and they all work together to bring this wacky adventure to life, featuring Boston Antunez, Cody Bianchi, Gerilyn Brault, Marco Caro-Wilcox, Lauren King Thompson, Tori Waner, and Ensemble Members Abby DePuy and Audrey Deubig. Along with swings, Melissa Glasgow and Christopher Lopez.

The cast of "The SpongeBob Musical" Karli Cadel Photography.

Director and choreographer Katie Banville keeps the nearly twenty-member cast moving at a relentless pace. Every performer commits completely, singing and dancing with seemingly endless stamina. The production bursts with imagination, from Kelan Yang's inventive costumes to Mathys Herbert's vibrant underwater world, creating a live-action cartoon that feels playful without simply copying the television series.

The eclectic score, featuring songs by an impressive collection of popular artists including Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, and David Bowie, sounds terrific under the musical direction of Patrick Marion. While the variety of composers means few songs linger in your memory after the curtain falls, they serve the story well and provide plenty of opportunities for energetic production numbers.

“The SpongeBob Musical” is loud, colorful, wonderfully goofy, and fueled by an unapologetic belief that optimism can overcome even the biggest obstacles. Sometimes that's exactly what audiences need.

How To Get Tickets

“The SpongeBob Musical” is playing at Cygnet Theatre through July 12th. For ticket and showtime information, go to cygnettheatre.org

Photo credit: The cast of "The SpongeBob Musical," Karli Cadel Photography.

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