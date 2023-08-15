Review: THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR At The Old Globe

Sitcom shenanigans and hilarious hijinks abound in THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR, now playing at the outdoor theatre at The Old Globe through September 3.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast and Creative Team Set for CABARET at The Old Globe Photo 1 Full Cast and Creative Team Set for CABARET at The Old Globe
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Review: Cygnet Theatre Brings a Charismatic and High Flying EVITA to the Stage Photo 3 Review: Cygnet Theatre Brings a Charismatic and High Flying EVITA to the Stage
Interview: Emcee Kannon Gowen Welcomes You to Wildsong Productions CABARET Photo 4 Interview: Emcee Kannon Gowen Welcomes You to Wildsong Productions CABARET

Review: THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR At The Old Globe

Sitcom shenanigans and hilarious hijinks abound in THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR, now playing at the outdoor theatre at The Old Globe through September 3rd.

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR is a great play for adaption, the plot is light and funny, and it’s not one of Shakespeare’s plays  that people get too precious when it’s given a new vision in the re-telling. 

In this case, director James Vásquez has reinvented the tale to a 1950s sitcom - think if Samantha from ‘Bewitched” twitched her nose, and now everyone is transported to the set of “I Love Lucy” or “Leave It To Beaver.” There is plenty of slapstick, far etched plotting with disguises, thwarted lovers, and misunderstandings that it’s easy to absorb this full-length play like binging a few classic show episodes in a row.

Review: THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR At The Old Globe
(from left) Carter Piggee as Robin, Tom McGowan as Falstaff,
Madeline Grace Jones as Pistol, and Bernadette Sefic as Nym
Photo by Rich Soublet II

Falstaff (Tom McGowan) is a knight and has arrived in Windsor a little worse for the aware and is looking for some quick cash.  He decides the best way is to try to woo, two different married ladies, Mrs.Ford (Angela Pierce) and Mrs. Page (Ruibo Qian), who may give him some money after they surely fall for his charms.  What he didn't count on is the women being friends, being loyal to their husbands, or finding it to be great fun to plot against Falstaff for their own amusement.

Review: THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR At The Old Globe
(from left) Angela Pierce as Mrs. Ford and Ruibo Qian as Mrs. Page 
Photo by Rich Soublet II

Each time Falstaff thinks he has a surefire plan to woo the women, he finds himself in increasingly ridiculous situations while Mrs. Ford and Mrs. Page cannot contain their laughter. Mr. Page (Jose Ballisteri at my performance) has no worry about his wife and watches with patient humor to see what will come of Falstaff, while Mr. Ford (Dion Mucciacito) fights some jealousy and goes to Falstaff in disguise to find out about his plans.

There is also a subplot with Anne Page (Camilla Hsieh), whose parents cannot agree on who they want her to marry - her Father Mr. Page wants her to marry Slender Jeffrey Rashad), and her mother Mrs. Page wants her to marry Doctor Caius (Jesse J. Perez).  Meanwhile, Anne is in love with Fenton (Carter Piggee at my performance). The good-natured Mrs. Quickly (Jenn Harris) is a hilarious help to each Page as they plot with their preferred suitor.

Review: THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR At The Old Globe
Jose Balistrieri as Fenton and Camilla Hsieh as Anne Page
Photo by Rich Soublet II

The scenic design by Diggle is beautiful, with three distinct sets on a turntable - from soda fountain diner complete with rollerskating waitstaff to Windsor Park to the picture-perfect two-story home complete with balcony, everything is just a rotation way. What it does is allow each scene to flow easily into the next, and allows the plot to really pick up steam once all of the groundwork is laid in the first act.  Lighting design by Mextly Couzin and Melanie Chen Cole helps complete the storytelling and the feeling that we are a studio audience.

Costumes by Lex Liang are mid-century, sitcom perfection, with gorgeous petticoated dresses for our heroines, a leather jacket for the rebellious suitor, and some edgier outfits for Falstaff’s helpers. 

The entire ensemble is talented and keeps the action moving along while channeling some of the more well-known sitcom archetypes.  McGowan as Flastaff is a likable con, one who believes what he tells others almost more than they do.  His haplessness in the wake of the charming and cunning wives played by Pierce and Qian is delightful, as is their celebration at the end of Act 1 cheering themselves over coffee and cackling in delight in their antics.

Balisteri plays Mr. Page with good-natured patience, as he smoked his pipe and waits to see what happens, while Mucciacito dons a sitcom-worthy disguise of a trench coat, hat, and silly accent to find out what is going on.

Harris as Mrs. Quickly is delightfully quirky, Hsieh is sweet as Anne, and Piggee has just enough Fonzie energy to see why Anne’s parents dismiss his suit.  Bernadette Sefic and Madeline Grace Jones as Falstaff’s helpers Nym and Pistol, are deliberately a bit rough around the edges, like they were taken from John Water’s “CryBaby” instead of a more idyllic sitcom.

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR is a fun and playful adaption that is ideal for a first-time introduction to Shakespeare or for those who are long-time fans.

How To Get Tickets

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR is playing at The Old Globe in the outdoor theatre through September 3rd.  For ticket and show time information go to www.theoldglobe.org 

Photo Credit: (clockwise from left) Jenn Harris as Mrs. Quickly, Camilla Hsieh as Anne Page, Ruibo Qian as Mrs. Page, and Angela Pierce as Mrs. Ford. Photo by Rich Soublet II.




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
The Grinch and Scrooge Will Return to the Old Globe This Holiday Season Photo
The Grinch and Scrooge Will Return to the Old Globe This Holiday Season

The Old Globe will celebrate the holidays with two popular San Diego yuletide traditions: the annual production of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and the comedic Dickens send-up Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show.

2
FNGRS CRSSD Reveals PROPER NYE/NYD Lineup Featuring Chris Lake, ZHU, Diplo, and More Photo
FNGRS CRSSD Reveals PROPER NYE/NYD Lineup Featuring Chris Lake, ZHU, Diplo, and More

Get ready for the ultimate New Year's Eve celebration at PROPER NYE/NYD, featuring a star-studded lineup including Chris Lake, ZHU, Diplo, and more. Don't miss this two-day, multi-stage event at San Diego's Petco Park on December 31 and January

3
Review: Cygnet Theatre Brings a Charismatic and High Flying EVITA to the Stage Photo
Review: Cygnet Theatre Brings a Charismatic and High Flying EVITA to the Stage

EVITA, like the person whose life inspired it, Eva Perón, is an iconic musical that is forever being re-invented to bring new life to the subject.  Cygnet Theatre brings its version of EVITA to the stage with a charismatic cast, high-flying vocals, and engaging choreography through October 1st.

4
2023 Globe For All Tour of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Launches in October Photo
2023 Globe For All Tour of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Launches in October

With the touring production of The Comedy of Errors, directed by Em Weinstein, this talented company of artists will bring a stirring, free-admission production to various economically, geographically, and culturally diverse communities throughout San Diego County, including Old Globe Community Partner venues from San Ysidro to Oceanside and south of the border in Tijuana, Mexico.

From This Author - ErinMarie Reiter

ErinMarie Reiter is a San Diego native and has been involved in theater since she was young, working both on stage and behind the scenes. Having studied musical and children’s theatre ErinMarie ... (read more about this author)

Review: Cygnet Theatre Brings a Charismatic and High Flying EVITA to the StageReview: Cygnet Theatre Brings a Charismatic and High Flying EVITA to the Stage
Interview: Emcee Kannon Gowen Welcomes You to Wildsong Productions CABARETInterview: Emcee Kannon Gowen Welcomes You to Wildsong Productions CABARET
Interview: Tom McGowan, Angela Pierce, And Ruibo Qian Bring The Laughs To THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR At The Old GlobeInterview: Tom McGowan, Angela Pierce, And Ruibo Qian Bring The Laughs To THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR At The Old Globe
Review: PIPPIN has Review: PIPPIN has "Magic To Do" at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Videos

Video: First Look at San Diego Musical Theatre's URINETOWN Video Video: First Look at San Diego Musical Theatre's URINETOWN
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pippin
North Coast Repertory Theatre (7/19-8/20)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# IT: A Pennywise Parody Musical
OB Playhouse (9/22-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Enjoy Your Favorite HBO Max Movies & TV Shows Without Internet Show
Breathing Storytellers (3/21-3/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)
Oceanside Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Welcome to Sleepy Hollow
Oceanside Theatre Company (10/06-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Play On!: Life Lessons from Dreaming Big
Broadway Theater (10/06-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cry It Out
MOXIE Theatre (8/13-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike
Lamplighters Theatre (8/25-9/17)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
OB Playhouse (11/17-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Casa del Prado Theatre (7/21-9/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You