Review: THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR At The Old Globe

Sitcom shenanigans and hilarious hijinks abound in THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR, now playing at the outdoor theatre at The Old Globe through September 3rd.

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR is a great play for adaption, the plot is light and funny, and it’s not one of Shakespeare’s plays that people get too precious when it’s given a new vision in the re-telling.

In this case, director James Vásquez has reinvented the tale to a 1950s sitcom - think if Samantha from ‘Bewitched” twitched her nose, and now everyone is transported to the set of “I Love Lucy” or “Leave It To Beaver.” There is plenty of slapstick, far etched plotting with disguises, thwarted lovers, and misunderstandings that it’s easy to absorb this full-length play like binging a few classic show episodes in a row.

(from left) Carter Piggee as Robin, Tom McGowan as Falstaff,

Madeline Grace Jones as Pistol, and Bernadette Sefic as Nym

Photo by Rich Soublet II

Falstaff (Tom McGowan) is a knight and has arrived in Windsor a little worse for the aware and is looking for some quick cash. He decides the best way is to try to woo, two different married ladies, Mrs.Ford (Angela Pierce) and Mrs. Page (Ruibo Qian), who may give him some money after they surely fall for his charms. What he didn't count on is the women being friends, being loyal to their husbands, or finding it to be great fun to plot against Falstaff for their own amusement.

(from left) Angela Pierce as Mrs. Ford and Ruibo Qian as Mrs. Page

Photo by Rich Soublet II

Each time Falstaff thinks he has a surefire plan to woo the women, he finds himself in increasingly ridiculous situations while Mrs. Ford and Mrs. Page cannot contain their laughter. Mr. Page (Jose Ballisteri at my performance) has no worry about his wife and watches with patient humor to see what will come of Falstaff, while Mr. Ford (Dion Mucciacito) fights some jealousy and goes to Falstaff in disguise to find out about his plans.

There is also a subplot with Anne Page (Camilla Hsieh), whose parents cannot agree on who they want her to marry - her Father Mr. Page wants her to marry Slender Jeffrey Rashad), and her mother Mrs. Page wants her to marry Doctor Caius (Jesse J. Perez). Meanwhile, Anne is in love with Fenton (Carter Piggee at my performance). The good-natured Mrs. Quickly (Jenn Harris) is a hilarious help to each Page as they plot with their preferred suitor.

Jose Balistrieri as Fenton and Camilla Hsieh as Anne Page

Photo by Rich Soublet II

The scenic design by Diggle is beautiful, with three distinct sets on a turntable - from soda fountain diner complete with rollerskating waitstaff to Windsor Park to the picture-perfect two-story home complete with balcony, everything is just a rotation way. What it does is allow each scene to flow easily into the next, and allows the plot to really pick up steam once all of the groundwork is laid in the first act. Lighting design by Mextly Couzin and Melanie Chen Cole helps complete the storytelling and the feeling that we are a studio audience.

Costumes by Lex Liang are mid-century, sitcom perfection, with gorgeous petticoated dresses for our heroines, a leather jacket for the rebellious suitor, and some edgier outfits for Falstaff’s helpers.

The entire ensemble is talented and keeps the action moving along while channeling some of the more well-known sitcom archetypes. McGowan as Flastaff is a likable con, one who believes what he tells others almost more than they do. His haplessness in the wake of the charming and cunning wives played by Pierce and Qian is delightful, as is their celebration at the end of Act 1 cheering themselves over coffee and cackling in delight in their antics.

Balisteri plays Mr. Page with good-natured patience, as he smoked his pipe and waits to see what happens, while Mucciacito dons a sitcom-worthy disguise of a trench coat, hat, and silly accent to find out what is going on.

Harris as Mrs. Quickly is delightfully quirky, Hsieh is sweet as Anne, and Piggee has just enough Fonzie energy to see why Anne’s parents dismiss his suit. Bernadette Sefic and Madeline Grace Jones as Falstaff’s helpers Nym and Pistol, are deliberately a bit rough around the edges, like they were taken from John Water’s “CryBaby” instead of a more idyllic sitcom.

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR is a fun and playful adaption that is ideal for a first-time introduction to Shakespeare or for those who are long-time fans.

How To Get Tickets

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR is playing at The Old Globe in the outdoor theatre through September 3rd. For ticket and show time information go to www.theoldglobe.org

Photo Credit: (clockwise from left) Jenn Harris as Mrs. Quickly, Camilla Hsieh as Anne Page, Ruibo Qian as Mrs. Page, and Angela Pierce as Mrs. Ford. Photo by Rich Soublet II.