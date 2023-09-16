Review: THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR at North Coast Repertory Theatre

THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR, the world premiere comedy now playing at North Coast Repertory Theatre through October 1st is like an angel food cake; light, fluffy, and leaves you feeling like you had a sweet treat at the end.

It’s really a play within a play, within the context of structuring a play - Charlotte and Arthur Sanders (Barbara E. Robertson and James Newcomb) are playwrights, and when they enter they are discussing their actions as if they were writing them in script. They bicker over where the audience would be; Arthur argues the room has too many doors and Charlotte says the doors are essential. They even think about the events in their life with the idea of "If this were a play what would happen next?"

They have come to the Rhode Island mansion with their young novelist friend Oliver (Taubert Nadalini), whose new novel getting published so they can adapt it into a play is what they have invested their hopes and financial futures upon.

A year prior, Oliver met Margot (Elinor Gunn) at a party the Sunders threw. Little did they know that chance encounter would be the inspiration for Oliver to write the novel, and capture the perfection of “the angel” he had met that night. Oliver and Margot exchanged letters as she, an actress and singer, toured the country performing.

Now, they have all arrived a night early to surprise Margot, who is expecting them the next day for a concert she is performing with “Broadways Baritone” Victor Pratt (Thomas Edward Daugherty) at a concert she is performing.

Unfortunately, Oliver’s room is next door to Margot’s and what he overhears puts their relationship, the book, and the future play at risk. The Sanders jump into action and work on scripting everyone like characters in a play so everyone can get a happily ever after. They even enlist the help of the mansion's delightfully deadpan maid Olga (Erin Noel Grennan) who doesn’t think too much of theatre people, or all the drama they cause.

Robertson and Newcomb are a delightful couple, as they affectionately bicker, and then team up to make it right. They are the heart of the play and a lot of fun to see them scheme. Robertson’s Charlotte may be a bit meddlesome, but she is the one you want in the corner, Newcomb’s Arthur is most likely to stress eat all of your snacks.

Nadalini as Oliver is convincingly dapper and dramatic as the love-sick novelist. Gunn (who also has a lovely singing voice showcased here) is appealing as the actress who is torn between the ideal of her that her letters portrayed to Oliver, and the reality of her actions that have caused this mix-up. Daughtery as the dashing but dim actor Victor gets a lot of laughs as he tries to continually figure out where he is and what is going on.

Some of the biggest laughs were for Grennan’s Olga, whose delivery is so leaden that it immediately helps balance out some of these seemingly helium-fueled hijinks. Though her accent is unnecessary for the character and would be funnier without it. Olga May have started out not understanding the arts, but by the second act, she is more directing than disinterested in these crazy theatre people.

Written by Paul Smith is a loving homage to frothy rom-coms, theatre people, and most of all playwrights. This play is an adaptation of a century-old Hungarian play by playwright Hungarian Ference Molnar, a piece that gets a cute call out in the second act. Directed by David Ellenstein the characters all have a chance to steal the spotlight, while keeping this fast-paced farce moving along. The pacing is quick in the first act, though the second act feels a bit less streamlined in the shenanigans to get Oliver and Margot together.

Lovely period costumes by Elisa Benzoni and hair and wig design by Peter Herman help define each character as everything plays out in the beautiful bedroom is set designed by Marty Burnett, with lighting by Matthew Novotny. Sound Design by Ian Scott is crucial here since there is a lot of dialogue that must come through a wall, as well as add ambiance and set the scene.

THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR is a sweet and fleeting night at the theatre, and the audience at my performance couldn’t get enough.

Photo Credit: The cast of THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR Photos by Aaron Rumley