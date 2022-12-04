Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: PLAID TIDINGS Bring Sweet Holiday Harmonies to San Diego Musical Theatre

Playing through December 24th

Dec. 04, 2022  

If you're looking for a holiday season show that is as cuddly as a warm cup of cocoa on a chilly night, then you can't get more festive than PLAID TIDINGS from San Diego Musical Theatre playing through December 24th on the SDMT stage.

For those who haven't seen the original show FOREVER PLAID, or not at all here is a quick recap. These four clean-cut and angelic singers from the 1950's are Frankie (Drew Bradford), Sparky (Xavier J. Bush), Smudge (Matt Ignacio), and Jinx (Jonathan Sangster). They are a close harmony guy group who was killed in a car accident on their way to a gig. In the first show, they were sent back to earth to perform the show they never got to, and in this sequel, they are sent back again but aren't totally sure why.

Initially, they start singing standards like "Stranger in Paradise", "Mambo Italiano", and others but soon, with some heavenly guidance from Rosemary Clooney, they soon realize they are meant to put on a holiday show this time around.

Directed by David Humphrey (who is also a former Plaid) the show is charming, upbeat, and sentimental. The performers have terrific voices, have fun chemistry between them all, and are cute as these goofy guys who just want to spread joy and happiness through song.

The show is a musical revue but not entirely sung-through, as each character talks to the audience, and they navigate why they are back on stage, and work together to put on the holiday special of their dreams. Richard Dueñez Morrison is the music director and onstage pianist along with Jiachae McGee on the double bass.

While the first act features some 50's standards that aren't holiday related, the audience finds themselves singing along to songs like "Christmas Calypso" soon enough. Once the second act starts the guys are in full holiday special mode, with songs like "Let It Snow" and enlisting an audience member to become an honorary Plaid and help them perform "Carol of The Bells." (On my night the audience member picked was also wearing plaid, so maybe that helps you get picked? Do it and report back to me!)

Perry Como also makes an appearance and the Plaids sing along with him before launching into a frenzied trip through Ed Sullivan Variety Hour-inspired acts of song, plate spinners, Rockettes, and more.

The plot is as substantial as a sugar cookie, but it is lighthearted and there are no moody moralizing ghosts, lessons to learn, or family dramas to heal. It's just a night full of laughter, heartwarming harmonies, the adorable personalities of each singer, along with the natural nostalgia of the holiday season altogether to bring some feel-good festive fun.

How To Get Tickets

PLAID TIDINGS from San Diego Musical Theatre playing through December 24th on the SDMT stage. For ticket and showtime information go to www.sdmt.org

Photo credit: Drew Bradford, Xavier J. Bush, Matt Ignacio, and Jonathan Sangster in PLAID TIDINGS photo from San Diego Musical Theatre




Review: PLAID TIDINGS Bring Sweet Holiday Harmonies to San Diego Musical Theatre
If you're looking for a holiday season show that is as cuddly as a warm cup of cocoa on a chilly night, then you can't get more festive than PLAID TIDINGS from San Diego Musical Theatre playing through December 24th on the SDMT stage.
