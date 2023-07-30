Review: PIPPIN has

There is “Magic To Do” by the cast of PIPPIN at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Through August 20th you can see this talented troupe of players as they bring this Fosse classic musical about a young man looking to be “extraordinary” to the stage.

PIPPIN, with music and lyrics by pre-WICKED Stephen Schwartz, is a show that was an interesting amalgam even when it premiered in 1972. The story is full of strange bedfellows, with Fosse-inspired choreography to tell the tale of a quest for an extraordinary life with existential despair and the history of a Middle Ages holy war - it is an odd mix but hey, it was the 70s.

It opens in a boarded-up theatre, and a young man breaks in and sits on the stage strumming a guitar. Soon he is welcomed by the Leading Player (Robert Zelaya) a welcoming narrator/ringmaster, and a ghostly troupe of actors who encourage him to join them in telling the story of Pippin.

Pippin (Brendan Dallaire), the oldest son of Charlemagne (Jason Maddy). Pippin has returned to his father’s court after being away at school and is eager to begin living his extraordinary life. Charlemagne has secured his place on the throne as a warrior for his kingdom and for the church but wants more than that for Pippin.

Pippin’s stepmother Fastrada (Katie Karel) has her sights set on keeping her life comfortable and making her son Lewis (James Oblak) the next in line for the throne. As Pippin gets advice on how to achieve this he finds himself in various roles from soldier, would-be assassin, to hedonist, and even a farmer and partner to Catherine (Katy Tang) and father figure to her son Theo (Spencer Kearns).

Zelaya as the Leading Player is charming, with a bright smile to welcome and encourage, and a sharp temper should any of his performers go off script. The Leading Player and his troupe are forever manipulating Pippin, encouraging his dissatisfaction and providing a distraction from events as required. He even leads the audience in a distraction in “Glory” with dancers Amy Smith and Leslie Stevens as they dance with smiles while war happens behind them.

Dallaire as Pippin is naive and sweet, and his “Corner of the Sky” is optimistic and hopeful as he sings “People like the way dreams have/Of sticking to the soul.” Pippin only wants to find his extraordinary place in this world, who can’t relate to feeling that way as they struggled to figure out who they are?

This is all misdirection, as the Leading Player and his troupe have an end goal of convincing Pippin to perform in their grand finale - and spectacle that is truly to die for.

Maddy as Charlemagne is very funny and is a good-natured tyrant, who takes Pippin’s actions all in stride. Tang’s Catherine is the heart of the show, as Pippin finds some contentment for a moment in the seemingly ordinary life of a man, with a partner, and child Theo (Spencer Kearns) with an ailing duck.

Karel provides some duplicity and laughs as the scheming stepmother Fastrada, while Oblak plays Lewis as an obedient beefcake soldier, who is better at taking orders than thinking about them. Gracie Moore as Pippin’s free-spirited grandmother Berthe has the always crowd-pleasing number “No Time At All.”

Directed by Nick DeGruccio, the show makes some interesting choices and maintains the comedy with an underlying feeling of menace that builds into the second act.

Choreography by Roxane Carrasco takes inspiration from the original Fosse and makes excellent use of Smith and Stevens in particular. Costumes by Zoë Trautmann really highlight the dancing and are excellent in defining character while allowing for quick changes as needed.

The scenic design by Marty Burnett is a rundown theatre that wouldn't be complete without being haunted by an acting troupe. Lighting by Matt Novoty has fun with the ghostlight and helps set the scenes from pastoral playground to candlelit church for prayer. Sound Design by Paul Peterson allows the excellent live band to come through clearly, but the left the vocals feeling a bit dampened.

PIPPIN is an ambitious and unexpected choice to close North Coast Rep’s 41st season, but it is a reminder that there is always magic to be found on the stage of a live theatre.

How To Get Tickets

PIPPIN is playing at North Coast Repertory Theatre through August 20th. For ticket and show time information go to www.northcoastrep.org

Photo Credit: The cast of PIPPIN, photo by Aaron Rumley