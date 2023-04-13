Rafael Payare and the San Diego Symphony Come to Carnegie Hall in October

Continuing its rapid transformation under Music Director Rafael Payare and CEO Martha Gilmer, the San Diego Symphony will return after a long absence to its historic home at Jacobs Music Center in November 2023, preceded by a performance at Carnegie Hall on Friday, October 13, 2023. The concert will be the Orchestra's first appearance at Carnegie Hall in ten years, in a program featuring the New York premiere of a San Diego Symphony commission by composer Carlos Simon, Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5-part of the Orchestra's ongoing exploration of the composer's symphonies-and Dvořák's celebrated Cello Concerto with soloist Alisa Weilerstein.



In 2021, the Symphony opened The Rady Shell, its much-lauded outdoor venue on San Diego's picturesque waterfront. The Carnegie Hall appearance will be the lead-in to the highly anticipated, gala reopening on November 4 of the Symphony's Jacobs Music Center in Downtown San Diego after a period of renovation and enhancement.



Rafael Payare said, "For any orchestra, an appearance at Carnegie Hall is a thrilling showcase. For us, it is also the prelude to a return to San Diego to inaugurate our newly renovated home, Jacobs Music Center, now made more beautiful and enjoyable than ever."



CEO Martha Gilmer said, "The orchestra is looking forward to returning to Carnegie Hall for the first time in ten years, playing for the discerning New York audience and in some of the best acoustics anywhere. I'm thrilled that we will get to showcase our incredible orchestra from the West Coast, and appropriately, this concert leads into the California Festival which shines a light on the innovation and creativity that is deeply rooted throughout California's musical legacy."



The Carnegie Hall concert will be the first for the Orchestra with Rafael Payare conducting, and Payare and Weilerstein's first performance together in the New York area. Upon returning to San Diego, the Orchestra will offer a season of wide-ranging programs-from Mahler's staggering "Resurrection" Symphony to staged performances of Prokofiev's music for Romeo and Juliet-to reintroduce audiences to Jacobs Music Center following a $125 million renovation and restoration. Other season highlights include The Ring Without Words, a symphonic journey through Richard Wagner's Ring cycle, conducted by Rafael Payare as an homage to his mentor, Lorin Maazel; world premieres of compositions by Texu Kim, Carlos Simon, and Vladimir Tarnopolsky; and the West Coast premieres of works by Mason Bates, Gabriela Ortiz, and Billy Childs.



SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY

Friday, October 13, 8PM

Carnegie Hall (Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage)



Rafael Payare, Conductor

Alisa Weilerstein, Cello



CARLOS SIMON New Commission

DVOŘÁK Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47



Tickets: Priced at $20-115; Students will receive a 25% discount on any seats in the house, available at the Box Office for students with an ID.



For tickets more information, visit CarnegieHall.org