Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rafael Payare and the San Diego Symphony Come to Carnegie Hall in October

The performance is on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Apr. 13, 2023  
Rafael Payare and the San Diego Symphony Come to Carnegie Hall in October

Continuing its rapid transformation under Music Director Rafael Payare and CEO Martha Gilmer, the San Diego Symphony will return after a long absence to its historic home at Jacobs Music Center in November 2023, preceded by a performance at Carnegie Hall on Friday, October 13, 2023. The concert will be the Orchestra's first appearance at Carnegie Hall in ten years, in a program featuring the New York premiere of a San Diego Symphony commission by composer Carlos Simon, Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5-part of the Orchestra's ongoing exploration of the composer's symphonies-and Dvořák's celebrated Cello Concerto with soloist Alisa Weilerstein.

In 2021, the Symphony opened The Rady Shell, its much-lauded outdoor venue on San Diego's picturesque waterfront. The Carnegie Hall appearance will be the lead-in to the highly anticipated, gala reopening on November 4 of the Symphony's Jacobs Music Center in Downtown San Diego after a period of renovation and enhancement.

Rafael Payare said, "For any orchestra, an appearance at Carnegie Hall is a thrilling showcase. For us, it is also the prelude to a return to San Diego to inaugurate our newly renovated home, Jacobs Music Center, now made more beautiful and enjoyable than ever."

CEO Martha Gilmer said, "The orchestra is looking forward to returning to Carnegie Hall for the first time in ten years, playing for the discerning New York audience and in some of the best acoustics anywhere. I'm thrilled that we will get to showcase our incredible orchestra from the West Coast, and appropriately, this concert leads into the California Festival which shines a light on the innovation and creativity that is deeply rooted throughout California's musical legacy."

The Carnegie Hall concert will be the first for the Orchestra with Rafael Payare conducting, and Payare and Weilerstein's first performance together in the New York area. Upon returning to San Diego, the Orchestra will offer a season of wide-ranging programs-from Mahler's staggering "Resurrection" Symphony to staged performances of Prokofiev's music for Romeo and Juliet-to reintroduce audiences to Jacobs Music Center following a $125 million renovation and restoration. Other season highlights include The Ring Without Words, a symphonic journey through Richard Wagner's Ring cycle, conducted by Rafael Payare as an homage to his mentor, Lorin Maazel; world premieres of compositions by Texu Kim, Carlos Simon, and Vladimir Tarnopolsky; and the West Coast premieres of works by Mason Bates, Gabriela Ortiz, and Billy Childs.

SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY
Friday, October 13, 8PM
Carnegie Hall (Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage)

Rafael Payare, Conductor
Alisa Weilerstein, Cello

CARLOS SIMON New Commission
DVOŘÁK Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104
SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47

Tickets: Priced at $20-115; Students will receive a 25% discount on any seats in the house, available at the Box Office for students with an ID.

For tickets more information, visit CarnegieHall.org




Review: EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY at The Old Globe Photo
Review: EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY at The Old Globe
EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY is a wild, wonderful show that explores the ideas of heritage, misinformation, and identity with a talented cast in a fast-paced, graphic novel, 90s pop culture-inspired production and is playing at The Old Globe through May 7th.
The Scripteasers 75th Anniversary Showcases San Diegos Oldest New Play Reading Group Photo
The Scripteasers 75th Anniversary Showcases San Diego's Oldest New Play Reading Group
The Scripteasers will celebrate seventy-five years of new plays by San Diego playwrights with its 75th Anniversary Showcase on May 8th, at 7:30 PM at Lamplighters Community Theatre.
Review: Love, Laughter, and Latchkeys from PRESENT LAUGHTER at Cygnet Theatre Photo
Review: Love, Laughter, and Latchkeys from PRESENT LAUGHTER at Cygnet Theatre
Love, laughter, and latchkeys are the main tenants to Cygnet Theatre’s PRESENT LAUGHTER, playing through April 29th which brings a strong cast to bring the laugh in this fizzy, funny farce.  
Encore Vocal Ensemble Announces Encores TOTALLY AWESOME 1980s MIXTAPE, June 9 & 10, 20 Photo
Encore Vocal Ensemble Announces Encore's TOTALLY AWESOME 1980s MIXTAPE, June 9 & 10, 2023
Encore Vocal Ensemble has announced its spring concert, Encore's Totally Awesome 1980s Mixtape, which will take audiences Back to the 80s in two fun and vibrant live performances. Celebrating well-loved fan-favorite music from popular movies, TV, Broadway, and beyond, Encore will perform this show on both Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


The Scripteasers 75th Anniversary Showcases San Diego's Oldest New Play Reading GroupThe Scripteasers 75th Anniversary Showcases San Diego's Oldest New Play Reading Group
April 15, 2023

The Scripteasers will celebrate seventy-five years of new plays by San Diego playwrights with its 75th Anniversary Showcase on May 8th, at 7:30 PM at Lamplighters Community Theatre.
Encore Vocal Ensemble Announces Encore's TOTALLY AWESOME 1980s MIXTAPE, June 9 & 10, 2023Encore Vocal Ensemble Announces Encore's TOTALLY AWESOME 1980s MIXTAPE, June 9 & 10, 2023
April 14, 2023

Encore Vocal Ensemble has announced its spring concert, Encore's Totally Awesome 1980s Mixtape, which will take audiences Back to the 80s in two fun and vibrant live performances. Celebrating well-loved fan-favorite music from popular movies, TV, Broadway, and beyond, Encore will perform this show on both Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, 2023.
San Diego Junior Theatre Reveals New Artistic DirectorSan Diego Junior Theatre Reveals New Artistic Director
April 13, 2023

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, has announced Joey Price as their new Artistic Director, effective June 1.
Rafael Payare and the San Diego Symphony Come to Carnegie Hall in OctoberRafael Payare and the San Diego Symphony Come to Carnegie Hall in October
April 13, 2023

Continuing its rapid transformation under Music Director Rafael Payare and CEO Martha Gilmer, the San Diego Symphony will return after a long absence to its historic home at Jacobs Music Center in November 2023, preceded by a performance at Carnegie Hall on Friday, October 13, 2023.
Oceanside Theatre Company Presents GOOD PEOPLE At The Brooks TheaterOceanside Theatre Company Presents GOOD PEOPLE At The Brooks Theater
April 11, 2023

Long-time San Diego actress, Sandy Campbell is taking on a new challenge with her directorial debut of Oceanside Theatre Company's Good People by David Lindsay-Abaire, an emotional, heartfelt drama broken up by poignant moments of laugh-aloud humor.
share