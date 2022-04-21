Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RUMORS By Neil Simon Enters Final Weeks at Lamplighters Community Theatre

Starring: Eric Trigg, Andrea Roebuck, Marley Bauer, Kellen Gold, Brendan MacNeil, Anna Poteet, Steve Jensen, LakesAnne Deal and Joe Zilinski.

Apr. 21, 2022  

Rumors by Neil Simon enters is final weeks, running Friday, April 8, 2022 - Sunday May 1, 2022 at Lamplighters Community Theatre. Directed by O.P. Hadlock.

At a large, tastefully appointed Sneden's Landing townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of Farce.

Gathering for their tenth wedding anniversary, the host lies bleeding in the other room, and his wife is nowhere in sight. His lawyer, Ken, and wife, Chris, must get the "the story" straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity!

Click Here for promo photos Rumors

Learn more at www.lamplighterslamesa.com or by calling (619) 303-5092.



