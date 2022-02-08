RICHARD LEDERER'S DR. GRAMMAR GUY Comes to North Coast Rep in March

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Richard Lederer's Dr. Grammar Guy on March 7, 2022 at 7:30pm.

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Richard Lederer's Dr. Grammar Guy. After his sold-out performance of Amazing Words and other shows over the years, North Coast Rep brings back Dr. Lederer with his newest performance, Dr. Grammar Guy on March 7th at 7:30pm. The San Diego Union Tribune history quizmaster and language columnist will illuminate essential grammar, usage, and punctuation, including the terminal preposition, split infinitive, they as a third-person singular pronoun, and the utility of the serial comma. Everyone, even grammarphobes, will enjoy Dr. Lederer's brand of language and learning dressed up to have fun.

To purchase tickets, visit the website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.