RED to Close Out the Season at Laguna Playhouse with Rob Nagle and James Hayden Rodriguez

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Laguna Playhouse has announced the final production of the 2025 -2026 season. Red by John Logan will begin performances on June 10 in advance of an opening on June 14. The engagement will run through June 28 at the Playhouse (696 Laguna Canyon Road).

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Play, Red is a riveting two-character drama about legendary abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko and his young assistant, Ken. Set in Rothko's New York City studio in 1958, the play explores art, ambition, and the tension between creative integrity and commercial success. Intense, thought-provoking, and visually striking, Red offers a powerful portrait of an artist confronting his legacy.

Filled with sharp wit, emotional intensity, and vivid theatrical imagery, Red offers a rare glimpse into the mind of one of the twentieth century's most influential artists. The play is both a compelling portrait of a master at work and a universal exploration of mentorship, ego, and the struggle to create something that will endure. Praised for its riveting dialogue and visual power, Red has captivated audiences around the world and remains one of the most acclaimed contemporary plays of the last two decades.

Under the direction of J. Scott Lapp, the play stars Rob Nagle as Mark Rothko and James Hayden Rodriguez as Ken. Coby Rogers and Brian Wallace serve as Understudies. The creative team includes Stephen Gifford (Scenic Design), Dianne K. Graebner (Costume Design), Jared A. Sayeg (Lighting Design), Ian Scot (Sound Design), and Kevin Williams (Properties Design). Casting is by Michael Donovan and Kyrsten Goodrich serves as Production Stage Manager.

BIOGRAPHIES:

Rob Nagle (Mark Rothko) * A versatile actor whose Los Angeles stage credits include the Anateus Theatre Company, Pasadena Playhouse, and Mark Taper Forum, as well as multiple credits with Moving Arts, Road Theatre Company, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, The Old Globe, Shakespeare Theatre Company and Troubadour Theatre Company. Film credits include The Wolf and the Lamb, Blonde, The Soloist and Bad Samaritan. Television credits include “S.W.A.T”, “Exiles”, “Good Trouble”, “Dynasty”, “Modern Family” and Grey's Anatomy. A Northwestern alumnus, Rob worked in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New York City before settling in Los Angeles. Find him at robnagle.com @nagdoggie.

James Hayden Rodriguez (Ken) * is best known for originating the role of Luke Castellan in the Broadway and National Tour productions of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (based on Rick Riordan's Best Selling book series). James recently completed production on the upcoming feature film Drunk with Love, directed by George Bamber, where he stars as Stoughton Gentry, a fabulously defiant cabaret star in 1930's Los Angeles. He can also be seen in the upcoming feature film Out of the Woods, directed by Sal Burdo, starring Frances Fisher. Other theatre credits: Afterglow (The Hudson Theatre), Pat Benatar's Invincible (The Bourbon Room), The Visitor (Public Theater), Get Your Pink Hands off Me (Barrington Stage Company), Man of La Mancha (Shakespeare Theatre Company), Hairspray (Signature Theatre Company). Catch James in the salacious murder mystery “Laid Bare” now streaming on Apple TV! For more information check out www.jameshaydenrodriguez.com and @james_haydn on Instagram.

Coby Rogers (Understudy for Ken) is a Pepperdine graduate from West Texas. He's an actor, writer, husband, and artist trying to find his way. Regional: View From the Bridge (Laguna Playhouse & North Coast Rep, Rodolpho), Deathtrap (ICT Longbeach, Clifford Anderson), West Side Story (Tony), The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. He is breaking his way into films one indie short at a time. He was a 2019 Jimmy Awards nominee. Love always to God, family, friends, mentors. Thanks to Skyfire Artists, and Michael Donovan Casting team! For Sam & Mopsy. @cob.ob

Brian Wallace (Understudy for Mark Rothko) * is fresh off the American premiere of Steven Moffat's comedy The Unfriend at Asolo Rep. Other regional/LORT credits include Trinity Rep, Dallas Theater Center, Public Theater, Capital Rep, Palm Beach Dramaworks, Arkansas Rep and Alabama Shakespeare Festival. In southern California, he has appeared at the El Portal, LATC and La Mirada Performing Arts Center and is a regular face at the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum. Film and TV credits include “Law & Order”, “Elemental”, and festival favorites Relish and World Twist.

J. Scott Lapp (Director) is an award winning director, a proud member of the SDC and the Producing Artistic Director at Rubicon Theatre Company. He has worked across the United States as well as internationally in London, Denmark, Japan and Canada. He is the recipient of the 2022 Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Director and Outstanding New Production for Witnesses. Recent directorial projects include the U.S. premiere of a reimagined production of Bonnie & Clyde and Rubicon and the 2025 revival of Murder for Two that played Tokyo and a number of other Japanese cities. He also served as the Associate Director of the world premiere West End production of Dreamwork's The Prince of Egypt that can now be viewed on Broadway HD and various streaming services. Selected directing credits include International: Murder for Two (Japan, Calgary), Regional: Bonnie & Clyde The Musical (U.S. premiere), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (San Diego premiere), Battle Shock! The Musical (world premier), Witnesses (world premiere) and more. Associate/Assistant Directing credits include Broadway: Bonnie & Clyde, International: The Price of Egypt (West End, Fredericia Teater) Off-Broadway: Murder for Two (New World Stages; National Tour: Murder for Two, Xanadu). Regional: Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Paper Mill, La Jolla), Rain, Into the Woods, Good People, A Room with a View (Old Globe), Secondhand Lions (5Th Avenue). Upcoming projects include Ragtime at Rubicon and Bonnie & Clyde here at Laguna Playhouse next year. IG @jscottlapp

Stephen Gifford (Scenic Designer) is grateful to be a part of this production of Red. Stephen's designs have been seen on stages across the country and internationally including The Grand Ole Opry, The Chicago Theatre, Madison Square Garden, The El Sett & Abdel Halim Theatres (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), Sacramento Music Circus, The Walnut Street Theatre, 5th Avenue Theatre, Phoenix Theatre Company, Juneau Lyric Opera, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts/McCoy Rigby and many more. He has garnered numerous awards and nominations for his work. He was awarded The Bob Z Award for Career Achievement in Set Design by the Los Angeles Drama Critic Circle as well as Broadwayworld's Scenic Design of the Decade in Los Angeles for Celebration Theatre's production of Cabaret. In addition to scenic design for theatre, Stephen has also designed for live immersive events, themed interiors, nightclubs and cabarets. He holds an MFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and is a proud member of United Scenic Artists, Local 829. For more information about Stephen visit @swgifford1 on Instagram or www.stephengifforddesign.com.

Dianne K. Graebner (Costume Designer) has originated the costumes for many new works and world premieres and has designed costumes for well over 100 productions (and films) regionally and internationally including Church & State (off Broadway at New World Stages), Fallen Angels (Indy award-Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara), Breath & Imagination at The Colony (NAACP nomination) and again at Virginia Stage Co. Some other favorites include The Judas Kiss and The Brothers Karamazov (Ovation nominations), Battle Hymn (LA Weekly nomination) for CircleX Theatre Co., and Poor Clare, Gloria, Undivided Heart, The Thin Place and Dido of Idaho for Echo Theatre Co. She has been a long standing member of Circle X Theatre Co. and spent many years wearing many hats (both figuratively and literally) at Center Theatre Group, where she designed the opening and closing weeks of Suzan-Lori Parks' 365 Days/365 Plays (on the Music Center Plaza and California Plaza DTLA) and Dogeaters and Clay at the Kirk Douglas Theatre also creating hundreds of hats as their Milliner. Dianne teaches and mentors Costume Design at CSU Fullerton. She is a member of United Scenic Artists, IATSE Local 829. www.diannegraebner.com

Jared A. Sayeg (Lighting Design) He is a recipient of the Ovation, Garland & LADCC Kinetic Lighting Awards; his designs for theatre, opera, musicals, ballet, themed attractions, exhibits and architectural installations have been seen internationally. Jared designed The Illusionists on Broadway and National Tours. Regionally he's designed for CenterTheatre Group, South Coast Repertory, McCoy Rigby Entertainment, Indiana Rep, Pasadena Playhouse, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, 5-Star Theatricals, Phoenix Theatre Company, Laguna Playhouse, Virginia Stage Company, 5th Avenue Theatre. Notable projects include four seasons with LA Opera, lighting Pope Benedict XVI in NYC and the USA International Ballet Competition. Jared became the youngest member of the United Scenic Artists-Local 829 and currently serves as Vice-Chair to the executive board. www.jaslighting.com

Ian Scot (Sound Designer) is a sound designer, composer, and projection designer based in NYC. His work spans theatre, opera, dance, and installation. Credits include productions with Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Daryl Roth Theatre, Playwrights Horizons, Minetta Lane, Roundabout Underground, Signature Theatre, The New Group, Tuacahn Amphitheater, The Tent Theatre Company, ACT of Connecticut, Yale Rep, Laguna Playhouse, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Dorset Theatre Festival, Actors Shakespeare Project, The Tank and Ars Nova, among others. Ian is a member of USA829 www.ianscot.com.

Kevin Williams (Projection Designer) is a recovering actor and LA native. He has had the privilege of spending over two decades working as a designer, art director, fabricator, and consultant for a variety of clients such as Walt Disney Imagineering, Buena Vista Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, Six Flags Parks, Discover Cube OC, McCoy Rigby Entertainment, North Coast Repertory, and REPRISE Broadway's Best. Notably, he was the Resident Production Designer for interactive theatre company, Delusion for seven years - Lies Within, His Crimson Queen, Lies Within VR, The Blue Blade and Reaper's Remorse. In his free time, he works as an award winning leather artist crafting bespoke gifts for discerning clients. Kevin is the Prop Department Supervisor for UCLA's School of Theater, Film and Television and lives in Orange County with his incredible family. Proud member of S.P.M. For more information please visit @KGWProps or @MonstaBags on Instagram.

Michael Donovan (Casting) is the recipient of 9 Artios Awards presented by the Casting Society of America for Outstanding Achievement in Casting. Richie Ferris has 3 Artios Awards. The company's credits include shows produced at the Ahmanson Theatre, the Mark Taper Forum, The Hollywood Bowl, the Wallis Annenberg, The Pasadena Playhouse, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Geffen Playhouse, Garry Marshall Theatre, Ebony Repertory Theatre, San Francisco Symphony, Arkansas Rep, Kentucky Shakespeare Festival, Indiana Rep, the Totem Pole Playhouse and Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Other credits include numerous films, TV Shows and commercials. Michael is President of the Board for the Foundation for New American Musicals, and serves on the Board for Camp Bravo.

Kyrsten Goodrich * (Production Stage Manager) was born and raised in California, where she earned her BA in Theatre from CSU Chico in 2016 and her MFA in Stage Management from UC Irvine in 2021. She focuses on implementing anti-racist and stage intimacy training across all her work and enjoys guest lecturing in Stage Management courses whenever possible. Credits include Man of La Mancha (Musical Theatre West), Eat Me, The Heart Sellers, The Incredible Book Eating Boy (South Coast Repertory), The Inheritance: Part 1 & Part 2, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Geffen Playhouse), The Rocky Horror Show (Cygnet Theatre), Murder for Two, Escape to Margaritaville, Steel Magnolias, A Christmas Carol, The Amish Project (Theatre SilCo), The Spongebob Musical, Young Frankenstein, The Who's Tommy, Cabaret, Jesus Christ Superstar and others (Clinton Area Showboat Theatre), Disney's The Litlte Mermaid, Chicago (The Lexington Theatre Company). Cheers!

Adele Adkins (Managing Director) is thrilled to join Laguna Playhouse. Adele is an arts leader with over 25 years of experience in nonprofit theater management and programming. She most recently served as Managing Director of Bucks County Playhouse, where she expanded revenue, increased subscriber growth, and spearheaded key initiatives in equity, accessibility, and community engagement. She has booked performances across the full spectrum of venues-from intimate 100-seat theaters to 7,000-seat arenas-presenting everything from classical music and Broadway tours to major country music stars and a wide variety of genres in between. Adele has also led the Clark State Performing Arts Center in Ohio and the Collins Center for the Arts at the University of Maine. Her early career includes leadership roles at the Collins Center for the Arts and the Maine Center for the Arts. A Juilliard-trained cellist, she brings a lifelong dedication to performance, education, and cultural leadership. Adele is a sought-after consultant for performing arts centers and theatres, known for her expertise in strategic planning and innovative revenue growth strategies. *Represented by Actors' Equity Association

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