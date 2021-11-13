Photos: First Look at HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at the Old Globe Theatre

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Back for another incredible year, the family favorite features the songs "Santa for a Day," "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," and "Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze)," the delightful carol from the popular animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Celebrate the holidays as the Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into the snow-covered Who-ville, right down to the last can of Who-hash.

The production runs November 10, 2021 - December 31, 2021 at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Regular ticket prices start at $29, and children's (17 years and under) ticket prices start at $19. For additional information about Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.