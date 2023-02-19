Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Sunday in the Park with George, starring Will Blum and Emily Lopez, runs through March 5, 2023.

Feb. 19, 2023  

One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, Sunday in the Park with George, won the Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 1984 including Best Musical. This rarely-done musical was last produced in San Diego by Ion Theatre in 2016. Sunday in the Park with George, starring Will Blum and Emily Lopez, runs through March 5, 2023. Produced by CCAE Theatricals. T.J. Dawson, artistic director of 3D Theatricals in Anaheim, will direct the 1985 Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. Tickets are available online at www.artcenter.org.

Check out production photos below!

On the heels of an incredible inaugural season which saw critically acclaimed runs of Once, The Light in the Piazza and Witnesses (world premiere musical), the team at CCAE Theatricals are excited to forge ahead as they continue to introduce this new theater company to greater San Diego. This summer they will mount their second World Premiere musical, Bottle Shock! The Musical based on the 1998 film starring Alan Rickman & Bill Pullman. Inspired by the true story of the famous 1976 Judgment of Paris, Bottle Shock!, follows one of the winning Napa wineries, Chateau Montelena, and the relationship between owner Jim Barrett and his son Bo. Bottle Shock! will be directed by Artistic Director, J. Scott Lapp and play the Center Theater July 7th-29th, 2023.

In the final days before the completion of his masterpiece, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, Georges Seurat is torn between making meaningful art and maintaining a relationship with his lover, Dot. One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, Sunday in the Park with George won the Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical. This stunning masterpiece merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art. The story, spanning over a century, begins in 1884 with struggling artist Georges Seurat, who demands that the world look at art in a shocking new way. A century later, Seurat's grandson George-also an artist-is frustrated as he searches for his artistic path only to find the answer to his future is in the past.

Sunday in the Park with George stars Will Blum as George, Emily Lopez as Dot with Debbie Prutsman and Nicholas Bailey, Tucker Boyes, Juan Danner, Nikki Kelder, Colden Lamb, Catherine & Elizabeth Last, Ethan Park, Liliana Rodriguez, DeAndre Simmons, Bethany Slomka, Tori Stamm, Debra Wanger, Zanna Wyant and Elias Wygodny.

The creative team, includes T.J. Dawson, director; Elan McMahan, musical direction; Leslie Stevens, Associate Director/Staging; George Gonzalez, scenic design; Michelle Miles, lighting design; Janet Pitcher, costume design; Jon Fredette, sound design; Patrick Gates, projection design; Peter Herman, wig & hair design; Heather Longfellow, props; Kate Thorvick, assistant stage manager; Stanley Cohen*, production stage manager; and Lindsay Brooks, casting.

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Directed by T.J. Dawson

February 17 - March 5, 2023

Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido

340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025

Website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225840®id=80&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fartcenter.org%2Fevent%2Fsunday-in-the-park-with-george-ccae-theatricals%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Tickets: $35 - $85

  • Preview Performances: February 17 at 7:30pm and February 18 at 2:00pm
  • Press Opening: Saturday, February 18 at 7:30pm
  • Evening Performances: Fridays-Saturdays, February 24-25; March 3-4 at 7:30pm
  • Matinee Performances: Saturdays-Sundays, February 19, 25-26; March 4-5 at 2:00pm

Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
The Cast of Sunday in the Park with George

Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Emily Lopez and Will Blum

Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Emily Lopez and Will Blum

Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Zanna Wyant and Nicholas Bailey

Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Will Blum and Emily Lopez

Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Ethan Park and Bethany Slomka

Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Will Blum

Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Emily Lopez and Will Blum

Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Debbie Prutsman and Will Blum

Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Will Blum and Emily Lopez

Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
The Cast of Sunday in the Park with George

 




