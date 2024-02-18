Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

The production will run from February 16 to March 3, 2024.
CCAE Theatricals has released production photos for the San Diego premiere of Curious Incident, based on the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon, adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens and directed by J. Scott Lapp (Witnesses, 2022 Craig Noel Award for Outstanding New Musical & Direction). Tickets are on sale now and are priced $35-$85. To purchase by phone, call (442) 304-0500, Ext. 1 or online at the button below.
The Tony award-winning play based on the best-selling novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, will play the Center Theatre at The California Center for the Arts, Escondido from February 16 to March 3, 2024.
Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain and is very gifted at math. He is exceptionally intelligent, but unfortunately ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing the neighbor's dog, Christopher is determined to identify the culprit in true Sherlock Holmes style, which leads him on a thrilling journey across London that will change his life forever.
Directed by J. Scott Lapp
February 16 - March 3, 2024
Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido
340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025
Tickets: $35 - $85 | Military/Senior (65+) Discount - 10% off
Preview Performance: February 17 at 7:30p
Evening Performances: Thursdays-Saturdays, February 23/24/26/29, March 1/2 at 7:30p
Matinee Performances: Saturdays-Sundays, February 18/24/25, March 2/3 at 2p
CCAE Theatricals celebrates the human connection through theatre and education by sharing stories that illuminate the individual experience and cultivate a collective voice.
Photos by Karli Cadel
