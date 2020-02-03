Photo Flash: THE OUTSIDER At North Coast Repertory Theatre - Now Extended By Popular Demand
THE OUTSIDER, a razor-sharp, hilarious satire of modern American politics, is currently getting a witty and smartly paced West Coast premiere at North Coast Repertory Theatre.
Written by Paul Slade Smith (Unnecessary Farce) and overflowing with clever plot twists, the play is a fun-house mirror held up to reflect the often confounding, yet proudly enduring American political system. This thoroughly non-partisan laugh-fest is the ideal antidote for anyone who is overwhelmed with today's headlines. This non-partisan laugh-fest is just what you need. Tickets are going fast, so reserve early.
David Ellenstein directs Louis Lotorto,* Max Macke, John Seibert,* Natalie Storrs,* Jacque Wilke,* Christopher M. Williams,* and Shana Wride* in THE OUTSIDER. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Philip Korth (Props) and Peter Herman (Wigs). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.
Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.
Photo Credit: Aaron Rumley
Christopher M. Williams and John Seibert
Christopher M. Williams, Shana Wride, Louis Lotort, and John Seibert
John Seibert, Jacque Wilke, Natalie Storrs, Louis Lotorto, Christopher M. Williams, Shana Weide, and Max Mackle