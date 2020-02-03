Photo Flash: THE OUTSIDER At North Coast Repertory Theatre - Now Extended By Popular Demand

THE OUTSIDER, a razor-sharp, hilarious satire of modern American politics, is currently getting a witty and smartly paced West Coast premiere at North Coast Repertory Theatre.

Written by Paul Slade Smith (Unnecessary Farce) and overflowing with clever plot twists, the play is a fun-house mirror held up to reflect the often confounding, yet proudly enduring American political system. This thoroughly non-partisan laugh-fest is the ideal antidote for anyone who is overwhelmed with today's headlines. This non-partisan laugh-fest is just what you need. Tickets are going fast, so reserve early.

David Ellenstein directs Louis Lotorto,* Max Macke, John Seibert,* Natalie Storrs,* Jacque Wilke,* Christopher M. Williams,* and Shana Wride* in THE OUTSIDER. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Philip Korth (Props) and Peter Herman (Wigs). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.



Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.





