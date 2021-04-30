Photos: First Look at Virtual OC Premiere Of THE STORY OF MY LIFE

Chance Theater presents Orange County premiere of Neil Bertram and Brian Hill's musical, The Story of My Life will be the first show in our 23rd Anniversary Season. The musical is directed by Matthew McCray (The Other Place), with music direction by Robyn Manion (Ragtime). The show will have scheduled virtual performances through June 6, 2021.

This Drama Desk Award-nominated musical is a soaring tribute to the power of friendship and the people who change our lives forever. The Story of My Life is a profoundly funny and deeply moving musical about lifelong best friends, Thomas and Alvin. As time tests the bonds of friendship, best-selling author Thomas calls on the only resource he has - his stories of Alvin - to better understand the best friend that got away.

Following developmental readings at Manhattan Theatre Club, The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, and Canadian Stage Company, The Story of My Life received its world premiere in Toronto at the Canadian Stage Company in 2006. It premiered on Broadway at the Booth Theatre in 2009 with direction by Richard Maltby, Jr. and starring Will Chase as Thomas Weaver and Malcolm Gets as Alvin Kelby. The Story of My Life went on to receive four Drama Desk Award nominations -- Outstanding Music (Neil Bartram), Outstanding Lyrics (Neil Bartram), Outstanding Book (Brian Hill), and Outstanding Musical. Since then, the intimate and heartfelt musical has played all over the United States and the rest of the world, including South Korea, Denmark, Belgium, and Austria.

In addition to McCray and music director Robyn Manion, the production team for The Story of My Life includes lighting designer Masako Tobaru, costume designer Erika C. Miller, sound designer/music editor Ryan Brodkin, video editor James Tran, and stage manager Nicole Schlitt. The production will star Dillon Klena (Parade) as Thomas and Wyn Moreno (Ragtime) as Alvin.

Photo Credit: Chance Theater



Dillon Klena and Wyn Moreno



Wyn Moreno and Dillon Klena



Wyn Moreno and Dillon Klena



Dillon Klena, Thomas and Wyn Moreno



Wyn Moreno and Dillon Klena



Wyn Moreno



Dillon Klena and Wyn Moreno



Dillon Klena