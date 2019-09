Photo Flash: First Look at Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT at OB Playhouse & Theatre Co.

Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT is now playing to sold out houses through October 6, 2019 at OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. The high-octane punk rock musical is based on Green Day's Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum album and features the hits "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "21 Guns," "Holiday" and the hit title track. AMERICAN IDIOT captures not just the sound of a generation, but also the frustrations, fears, dreams and challenges of becoming an adult in the media-saturated, new millennial world.

AMERICAN IDIOT boldly took the American musical in a new direction, and this latest production to hit the theatre by the beach in OB is no different:

"All the players are outstanding; the pulsing energy is electric and electrifying. Michael Mizerany's choreography is galvanic. Juztine Tuazon uses every inch of the funky space, with performers climbing metal columns, dancing through the house, staging a hot, heavy-breathing sex scene between the two seat sections..."

- Pat Launer, Jazz 88



AMERICAN IDIOT must close October 6th to make way for Heathers, the Musical, so do not miss your chance to experience this truly punk rock, in-your-face immersive musical experience before it leaves OB for forever.



The Cast of American Idiot: Andrew - Andrew Aguilar St. Jimmy - Amanda Blair Whatsername - Tyra Carter Joshua - Diego Castro Theo - Mario Arambla-Damian Libby - Sydney Joyner Johnny - Wa

Doniella Sebastian, Megan Mattix, and Sutheshna Mani. Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Doniella Sebastian as Heather, and ensemble, Mario Arambla-Damian, Andrew Aguilar, Diego Castro, and Levani Korganashvili. Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Kevin Phan, Wade Kilbarger, and Dakota Ringer, plus ensemble; Andrew Aguilar, Amanda Blair, Tyra Carter, Diego Castro, Mario Arambla-Damian Sydney Joyner, Levani Korganashvili, Sutheshna Mani, Meg

Doniella Sebastian and Dakota Ringer Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Diego Castro as Favorite Son, and ensemble; Megan Mattix, Sydney Joyner, Kaitlyn Summers, and Roxie Peters. Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Diego Castro as Favorite Son, and ensemble; Megan Mattix, Sydney Joyner, Kaitlyn Summers, and Roxie Peters. Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Dakota Ringer and Doniella Sebastian. Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Wade Kilbarger and Tyra Carter. Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Andrew Aguilar & Kevin Phan. Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Mario Arambla-Damian, Dakota Ringer. Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Megan Mattix Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

The Extraordinary Girl: Sutheshna Mani and Kevin Phan. Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Amanda Blair as St. Jimmy, Wade Kilbarger as Johnny. Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Tyra Carter as Whatsername and Sydney Joyner, Sutheshna Mani, Megan Mattix, Roxie Peters, and Kaitlyn Summers. Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Amanda Blair as St. Jimmy Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Ensemble: Andrew Aguilar, Diego Castro, Mario Arambla-Damian, Sydney Joyner, Levani Korganashvili, Megan Mattix, Roxie Peters, and Kaitlyn Summers. Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Kevin Phan, Wade Kilbarger, and Dakota Ringer. Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Sutheshna Mani, Kevin Phan, Wade Kilbarger, Dakota Ringer, Doniella Sebastian, and Kaitlyn Summers. Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

The Cast & Band of American Idiot @ OB Playhouse & Thatre Co. Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

The Band of American Idiot @ OB Playhouse & Thatre Co. Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Tyra Carter as Whatsername, Wade Kilbarger as Johnny. Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Diego Castro as Favorite Son and Kevin Phan as Tunny. Photo by Shaun Tuazon

Juztine Tuazon as St. Jimmy (Cover) Photo by Shaun Tuazon

Amanda Blair as Heather (Cover) Photo by Shaun Tuazon

Juztine Tuazon as St. Jimmy (Cover), Tyra Carter as Whatsername, Wade Kilbarger as Johnny. Photo by Shaun Tuazon

Amanda Blair as St. Jimmy, Tyra Carter as Whatsername, and Wade Kilbarger as Johnny.? Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Amanda Blair as St. Jimmy, Andrew Aguilar, Diego Castro, Mario Arambla-Damian, Sydney Joyner, Levani Korganashvili, Sutheshna Mani, Megan Mattix, Roxie Peters, and Kaitlyn Summers. Photo by Adriana

Tyra Carter as Whatsername Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams

Kevin Phan as Tunny Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams





