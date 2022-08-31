Philip Custer Exhibition Comes to Bfree Studio La Jolla Next Month

BFREE Studio, run by Gallery Owner, Barbara Freeman, announces their upcoming exhibition titled TRANSITIONS by Artist, Philip Custer. The exhibition will run September 5-10 at the studio on Girard Ave in La Jolla. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194061®id=80&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bfreestudio.net%2Fexhibitions%2F27-transition%2Foverview%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

About the Exhibition:

TRANSITIONS

Artist: Philip Custer

Artist, Philip Custer, shared "Transition defines my work and life in three separate concepts. First, it represents my enthusiasm for surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding. Physical transitions play an ultimate roll in these sports. Second, the word describes the freedom I have explored through my art over the past three decades. The third definition encompasses the challenges, pitfalls, joys, and successes I have experienced as an artist and father of four. These transitions have taught me how to adapt and balance my family life and my art. Transition includes 50 never before exhibited works from the past three decades commemorating my 50th year of life. Enjoy!"

Enjoying the Exhibition: September 5-10

Philip Custer's art can be viewed at BFREE Studio at 7857 Girard Ave, La Jolla, September 5-10 Tuesday-Sunday 11am-5pam and anytime by appointment.

Transitions Opening Reception

Monday, September 5th 11am - 3pm

Join us for the Opening Reception for Philip Custer's Transtion. This is an opportunity to engage with the works and the artist!

Transitions Artist Talk

Thursday, September 8th 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Learn more about Transition with this in depth conversation with Philp Custer.

Transitions Closing Reception

Saturday, September 10th 4:30pm - 6:30pm

Philip Custer is a San Diego based Painter, Sculptor, Musician, and Father. Practicing the discipline of art making for over 40 years. Self-taught through working for five years in the field of Art for many San Diego local museums, Galleries, and Artists. As of the last 15 years, time has been split between art making and raising a family of four children.