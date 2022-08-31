Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Philip Custer Exhibition Comes to Bfree Studio La Jolla Next Month

The exhibit runs September 5-10.

Register for San Diego News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

Philip Custer Exhibition Comes to Bfree Studio La Jolla Next Month

BFREE Studio, run by Gallery Owner, Barbara Freeman, announces their upcoming exhibition titled TRANSITIONS by Artist, Philip Custer. The exhibition will run September 5-10 at the studio on Girard Ave in La Jolla. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194061®id=80&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bfreestudio.net%2Fexhibitions%2F27-transition%2Foverview%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

About the Exhibition:

TRANSITIONS
Artist: Philip Custer

Artist, Philip Custer, shared "Transition defines my work and life in three separate concepts. First, it represents my enthusiasm for surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding. Physical transitions play an ultimate roll in these sports. Second, the word describes the freedom I have explored through my art over the past three decades. The third definition encompasses the challenges, pitfalls, joys, and successes I have experienced as an artist and father of four. These transitions have taught me how to adapt and balance my family life and my art. Transition includes 50 never before exhibited works from the past three decades commemorating my 50th year of life. Enjoy!"

Enjoying the Exhibition: September 5-10

Philip Custer's art can be viewed at BFREE Studio at 7857 Girard Ave, La Jolla, September 5-10 Tuesday-Sunday 11am-5pam and anytime by appointment.

Transitions Opening Reception
Monday, September 5th 11am - 3pm
Join us for the Opening Reception for Philip Custer's Transtion. This is an opportunity to engage with the works and the artist!

Transitions Artist Talk
Thursday, September 8th 6:30pm - 8:30pm
Learn more about Transition with this in depth conversation with Philp Custer.

Transitions Closing Reception
Saturday, September 10th 4:30pm - 6:30pm

Philip Custer is a San Diego based Painter, Sculptor, Musician, and Father. Practicing the discipline of art making for over 40 years. Self-taught through working for five years in the field of Art for many San Diego local museums, Galleries, and Artists. As of the last 15 years, time has been split between art making and raising a family of four children.





More Hot Stories For You


Bodhi Tree Concerts Presents New Production of DIDO AND AENEAS at Bread & SaltBodhi Tree Concerts Presents New Production of DIDO AND AENEAS at Bread & Salt
August 31, 2022

Bodhi Tree Concerts presents a new, fully staged production of Henry Purcell's iconic opera, Dido and Aeneas, playing for three performances on September 23, 24, and 25 at Bread & Salt in Logan Heights.
World Premiere Of EL ÚLTIMO SUEÑO DE FRIDA Y DIEGO Opens San Diego Opera's Season In OctoberWorld Premiere Of EL ÚLTIMO SUEÑO DE FRIDA Y DIEGO Opens San Diego Opera's Season In October
August 30, 2022

San Diego Opera will present the world premiere of Gabriela Lena Frank's El último sueño de Frida y Diego (The Last Dream of Frida and Diego) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the San Diego Civic Theatre for four performances.
RED HOT MAMA Announced At North Coast Rep Variety NightsRED HOT MAMA Announced At North Coast Rep Variety Nights
August 30, 2022

Currently celebrating its 25th Anniversary, the award-winning show RED HOT MAMA was conceived & written by Sharon McNight based on the writings and music of Ms. Sophie Tucker.
Cygnet Theatre Announces Upcoming Program ChangesCygnet Theatre Announces Upcoming Program Changes
August 30, 2022

Cygnet Theatre announces changes to its fall programming. The changes begin with a second extension of Cabaret run dates. This dark and daring musical will now run through October 2, 2022 to close out Season 18. The first show of Season 19, which was originally set to be the World Premiere of The Little Fellow (Or – The Queen of Tarts Tells All) by Kate Hamill, will be moved to the final slot of the season. The new run dates will be October 25 – November 19, 2023. 
Oceanside Theatre Company Presents San Diego Premiere of BILLIE! Backstage With Lady DayOceanside Theatre Company Presents San Diego Premiere of BILLIE! Backstage With Lady Day
August 30, 2022

Playwright, actress, and singer Synthia L. Hardy performs in Billie! Backstage with Lady Day at the historic Brooks Theater in downtown Oceanside.