Peter Pan Junior Theater's Production of PETER PAN Returns For 2021

PPJT's 50th Anniversary production of "Peter Pan" will return in 2021. Performances will run June 30 - July 3, 2021, which is postponed from 2020.

If you have already purchased tickets for the original 2020 planned show, they will be honored for the corresponding rescheduled show date(s). If you need to exchange your tickets for a different show, contact the theater.

All shows take place at 7pm with an additional 1pm matinee on Saturday.

Location:

Ray and Joan Kroc

Salvation Army Performing Arts Center

6611 University Avenue

San Diego, CA 92115

Learn more at https://www.ppjt.org/.