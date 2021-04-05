Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Peter Pan Junior Theater's Production of PETER PAN Returns For 2021

The 50th anniversary production runs June 30-July 3, 2021.

Apr. 5, 2021  

PPJT's 50th Anniversary production of "Peter Pan" will return in 2021. Performances will run June 30 - July 3, 2021, which is postponed from 2020.

If you have already purchased tickets for the original 2020 planned show, they will be honored for the corresponding rescheduled show date(s). If you need to exchange your tickets for a different show, contact the theater.

All shows take place at 7pm with an additional 1pm matinee on Saturday.

Location:
Ray and Joan Kroc
Salvation Army Performing Arts Center
6611 University Avenue
San Diego, CA 92115

Learn more at https://www.ppjt.org/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Megan Sikora
Megan Sikora
Courtney Mack
Courtney Mack
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott

Related Articles View More San Diego Stories
BWW Review: TRYING at North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo

BWW Review: TRYING at North Coast Repertory Theatre

New Village Arts Brings The Arts Back To San Diego In Residency At THE FLOWER FIELDS Photo

New Village Arts Brings The Arts Back To San Diego In Residency At THE FLOWER FIELDS At Carlsbad Ranch

La Jolla Playhouse Announces Cast and Creative Team for 2021 POP Tour: PICK ME LAST Photo

La Jolla Playhouse Announces Cast and Creative Team for 2021 POP Tour: PICK ME LAST

Top Performing Arts Schools in San Diego Photo

Top Performing Arts Schools in San Diego


More Hot Stories For You

  • Actors' Playhouse and Palm Beach Dramaworks Present Virtual Coproduction Of THE BELLE OF AMHERST
  • CURIOUS GEORGE AND THE GOLDEN MEATBALL Coming To SMDCAC
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Jonathan Freeman Gets Tropical Between Two Palms At The Studios Of Key West