Patio Playhouse to Present One-Weekend Engagement Of LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE

Patio Playhouse Community Theater will present Love, Loss, and What I Wore, a play by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron and based on the book by Ilene Beckerman. This production, which will be open for a single weekend running February 11-13, features an array of ensemble scenes and monologues about women, their clothes, and how those clothes somehow covertly intersect all of the best, worst, and most memorable moments of our lives.

Love, Loss, and What I Wore stars Cinda K. Lucas (Gingy), Denelda Norwood, Lenelle Wylie, Sarah Alida LeClair, and Cassiopeia Guthrie. While the show is produced very simply with the five actors seated across the stage, the audience still feels a part of something intimate and special, making this the perfect pre-Valentine's or galentine's weekend excursion for a group of friends. While, according to the New York Times, this show is "not a comedy: A story about black cowboy boots becomes a sad tale of being underappreciated in a relationship; a tale of two women shopping for their wedding outfits ends bittersweetly; and the recollection of a new bra is a quiet testament to a woman's search for dignity while undergoing treatment for breast cancer," it still finds itself being "funny" and "compelling." Furthermore, this production is an iteration of the same show that was recently staged at Coronado Playhouse with some common cast members, where it enjoyed sold out crowds at that venue and was received with raving reviews.

Patio Playhouse, Iike many not-for-profit arts organizations, has recently emerged in the wake of the pandemic to a unique set of challenges; namely, we have experienced a dwindling membership and volunteer base. Therefore, during the run of Love, Loss, and What I Wore, Patio patrons are encouraged to support the revitalization of our theatre by joining as a member at any level or donating at any amount. Members are an essential part of providing affordable shows that delight, entertain, and educate the community. As a member, you will be part of something special - Patio Playhouse has been providing quality shows and entertainment to our community since 1967. Join our ranks by making a donation or by donating online at patioplayhouse.com/support-us/.

Tickets: Performances of Love, Loss, and What I Wore will begin on Friday, February 11th and continue through Sunday, February 13th. Performances will be at 8pm on Friday and Saturday and 2pm on Sunday. All shows will be presented at Patio Playhouse Theater, located at 116 S. Kalmia in Escondido. Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $15. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, via email, or via the website at www.patioplayhouse.com. Directed by Mary L. Smith. Produced by Cassiopeia Guthrie and David Guthrie. Produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

COVID-19 Policy: Attendees should review Patio Playhouse's COVID-19 Policy in advance of purchasing tickets. All patrons attending Patio Playhouse performances (including children) must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (at least 14 days since the final dose), or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the prior 72 hours. You will not be able to enter the venue without a physical vaccination card/PCR test results meeting the above criteria or an electronic verification through the CA.gov Vaccine Record System (myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov). Additionally, all patrons (regardless of vaccination status) are required to wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue. Concessions will not be available during this production and there is no intermission.