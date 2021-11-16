Patio Playhouse Announces EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)

Patio Playhouse Community Theater will present a revival of 2018's smash hit Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), written by Michael Carleton, Jim FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez, with original music by Will Knapp.

Determined to perform something different than the traditional and expected A Christmas Carol, a merry trio of players (played by the original cast of Jason Schlarmann, Cade Smith and Brandon Throckmorton) takes the audience on a wild ride through abridged versions of every holiday tale they can think of (and since the audience helps, even more!) Fans of holiday songs will delight in hearing them all, from classic to contemporary (and funny pop culture moments, too!) while this energetic ensemble touches on Christmas traditions from all over the world. Hilarious, fast-paced and family-friendly, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) is sure to put you right in the mood for the holiday season.

"It's been quite the drought of creativity on the stage, and live theater is something we all need in our life," says director David Guthrie. But, he adds, "We're going to try to get you involved, to participate, to let us know what your true meaning of the holiday season is. Consider this a family holiday party where everyone's invited. We've even brought the crazy uncle. He may even be sitting next to you!"

Patio Playhouse, Iike many not-for-profit arts organizations, has recently emerged in the wake of the pandemic to a unique set of challenges; namely, we have experienced a dwindling membership and volunteer base. Therefore, during the run of Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), Patio patrons are encouraged to support the revitalization of our theatre by joining as a member at any level or donating at any amount. Members are an essential part of providing affordable shows that delight, entertain, and educate the community. As a member, you will be part of something special - Patio Playhouse has been providing quality shows and entertainment to our community since 1967. For the duration of this production, Patio will feature a lobby display celebrating the many gifts of its members and volunteers. Join their ranks by making a donation and adding a star to the display in person, or by donating online at patioplayhouse.com/support-us/.

Performances of Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) will begin on Friday, November 19th and continue through Sunday, December 19th, with no performances the weekend of Thanksgiving. Performances will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. All shows will be presented at Patio Playhouse Theater, located at 116 S. Kalmia in Escondido. Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors, Military, and Students, and $12 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, via email, or via the website at www.patioplayhouse.com. Directed by David Guthrie. Produced by Cassiopeia Guthrie. Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts.

Attendees should review Patio Playhouse's COVID-19 Policy in advance of purchasing tickets. All patrons attending Patio Playhouse performances (including children) must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (at least 14 days since the final dose), or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the prior 72 hours. You will not be able to enter the venue without a physical vaccination card/PCR test results meeting the above criteria or an electronic verification through the CA.gov Vaccine Record System (myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov). Additionally, all patrons (regardless of vaccination status) are required to wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue. Concessions will not be available during this production.