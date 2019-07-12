Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio 2019 Complete Company Announced

The Old Globe today announced the complete company and creative team for the Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio, named for the Globe Board member whose generosity supports a four-week program for rising 9th - 12th grade students and recent high school graduates to develop foundational skills for reading, interpreting, and performing Shakespeare's plays, and to cultivate their own artistic voice through storytelling and creating original material.



Participants receive an intensive curriculum of acting, movement, music, and text, as well as training in voice, speech, stage combat, and clowning. Students explore original writing as a part of understanding text and verse forms, and participate in regular master classes with Globe artists and staff, many of whom are among the leaders in their fields. Students deepen their understanding of and appreciation for Shakespeare's writing and use his work as a model for investigating and engaging with their own experiences.



The Studio program includes full days of training from Monday, July 8 through Friday, August 2 and will culminate in a one-night-only public performance on Monday, August 5 at 7:00 p.m. on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. This final presentation at the Globe will include an original student adaptation of The Winter's Tale. The company includes Adrien Bautista (San Diego Met High School), Kamran Bina (Noble and Greenough School), Sophie Camilleri (Canyon Crest Academy), Nadia Chacon (San Diego Virtual School), Grace Crandell (Helix Charter High School), Kathryn Dawson (Canyon Crest Academy), Lakesanne Deal (Fusion Academy Solana Beach), Yadira Deskins (Diego Hills High School), Lily Famolaro (Inspire Charter School), Jordan Marie Finley (Francis Parker School), Gabriela Fonseca Luna (Mater Dei Catholic High School), Amaya Gray (Marston Middle School), Kaileykielle Hoga (Scripps Ranch High School), Seth Holt (IDEATE High Academy), Sylvie Jones (Ad Fontes Academy), Retta Karpinski (Point Loma High School), Nadia LePiere (The Grauer School), Juliana C. Mansfield (Scripps Ranch High School), Kate Ortega (San Diego Met High School), Jovana Partida (San Ysidro High School), Chase Rabine (Mt. Everest Academy), Quora Reese (School of Creative and Performing Arts), Brenna Richardson (Mt. Vernon High School), Jennifer Saenz (Audeo Charter School), Ian Sanchez (Otay Ranch High School), Broc Stermer (Steele Canyon High School), Elise Thuresson (The Bishop's School), and Hannah R Worlock (The Grauer School).

The Globe's creative team includes Erika Phillips and James Pillar (Co-Directors), Elvina Adams (Choreographer), Adrian Alita (Clown Master-Class Instructor), David Huber (Voice Coach), Leonard Patton (Music Director), Jake Millgard (Fight Choreographer), Sam Mitchell (Movement Teaching Artist), and Willie Michiels (Production Coordinator), as well as a team of Youth Mentors comprised of Jose Hurtado (Directorship Intern), Madison Stallings (Stage Management Intern), and Jotham Patton (Musical Directorship Intern).

Guest artists who will drop in to share their expertise include Globe staffers and company members of various Globe productions, including Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, Artistic Associate Lamar Perry, and Arts Engagement Programs Coordinator Reanne Acasio.



The Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio is generously supported by Pam Farr and Buford Alexander with additional lead support from Terry Atkinson and Kathy Taylor and Theatre Forward's Educating Through Theatre Grant. Further support comes from Ann Davies Fund for Teaching Artists, The James Irvine Foundation, Qualcomm, and ResMed Foundation. This activity is funded in part by the California Arts Council, a state agency. Scholarship support for students participating in the Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio is provided by Sing Your Song. Financial support is provided by the City of San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture.

SINGLE TICKETS are $9.00 for students and $13.00 for adults and will go on sale Friday, July 19. One performance only!-Monday, August 5 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE [234-5623], or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park.





