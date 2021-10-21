Palo Alto Players Announces ALL TOGETHER NOW!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre

Palo Alto Players announced that they will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International's All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of November 12, 2021. Palo Alto Players' performances are scheduled for Saturday, November 13 at 2pm and Sunday, November 14 at 8pm at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto, with a livestream simulcast on November 14 at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now at paplayers.org or by phone at 650.329.0891. Current information regarding Palo Alto Players' COVID policies can be found at paplayers.org/covid-19.

All Together Now! features songs from MTI's beloved catalogue of musicals including Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Come From Away, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Godspell, Guys and Dolls, Hairspray, Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia!, Matilda, My Fair Lady, Once on This Island, Rent, Waitress and many more!

MTI's President and CEO, Drew Cohen stated, "MTI's All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world's most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.

All Together Now! is directed by Players' Artistic Director Patrick Klein with music direction by Amanda Ku, and features local Bay Area performers Samantha Arden, Juliet Green, Lauren Jiang, Izetta Fang Klein, Brenna Sammon, Michelle Skinner, Jillian Smith, Alison Starr, David Hundsness, Nick Kenrick, Randy Lee, John Mannion, Andrew Mo, Jason Mooney, Arjun Sheth, and The T.

"It's hard to say if I was more excited to produce All Together Now! because of the sentiment behind the show (a celebration of the return of local theater) or the amazing selection of songs," said Artistic Director Patrick Klein. "Ultimately, though, I think I'm most excited to witness a handful of our insanely talented local performers having a blast on our stage."

Thanks to the generous support of the Law-Sun Community Fund all tickets and donations for Palo Alto Players' All Together Now! will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000. Every ticket purchase and donation directly supports the actors, creative team, and staff for this production, and ensures that Palo Alto Players can remain a vital part of this community.

Tickets for All Together Now! ($15-$50) can be purchased online at paplayers.org, by phone at 650.329.0891, or by visiting the Box Office (Tuesday through Friday, 11am - 4pm) at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. In-person performances at the Lucie Stern Theater are November 13 at 2pm and November 14 at 8pm. The November 14 performance is available to stream online. Masks and proof of vaccination (or negative COVID test within 72 hours for those medically exempt from or ineligible to receive the vaccine) are required to attend in-person performances. For more information about tickets and Palo Alto Players' current COVID health and safety policies, visit paplayers.org/event/all-together-now.

In cooperation with The City of Palo Alto, Palo Alto Players' productions are produced at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto, California. Use of this facility is made possible through support from The City of Palo Alto, Community Services Department, Division of Arts and Sciences, and from our patrons.