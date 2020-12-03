Ovation Theatre Presents Streamed Production of ALL SHOOK UP

Ovation Theatre is moving its winter show, All Shook Up, online in 2021!

All Shook Up is a new musical comedy built around a number of songs made famous by Elvis Presley. It's 1955, and into a square little town in a square ,little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin' out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Don't Be Cruel."

A prerecorded performance of All Shook Up with be streamed on Booktix Live on the following days:

Friday, January 29th

Saturday, January 30th

Friday, February 5th

Saturday, February 6th

Purchase tickets at https://www.ovationtheatre.org/all-shook-up.html.

