Ovation Theatre Presents Streamed Production of ALL SHOOK UP

Performances will be shown January 29-February 6, 2021.

Dec. 3, 2020  
Ovation Theatre is moving its winter show, All Shook Up, online in 2021!

All Shook Up is a new musical comedy built around a number of songs made famous by Elvis Presley. It's 1955, and into a square little town in a square ,little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin' out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Don't Be Cruel."

A prerecorded performance of All Shook Up with be streamed on Booktix Live on the following days:

  • Friday, January 29th
  • Saturday, January 30th
  • Friday, February 5th
  • Saturday, February 6th

Purchase tickets at https://www.ovationtheatre.org/all-shook-up.html.


