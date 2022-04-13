Orange County Women's Chorus Presents HAYDN: LORD NELSON MASS

Haydn composed his Lord Nelson Mass during a time of storms and stress, when the world was scary, the future was murky, and music served both to reflect and to relieve the anxieties of the day. In this work, we find some of Haydn's most tempestuous music, and some of his sunniest. The Lord Nelson is considered one of Haydn's greatest achievements, and we are excited to partner with Men in Blaque to present it with full orchestra and some of our favorite soloists: Marlissa Hudson, soprano; Jane Shim, mezzo-soprano; Jon Lee Keenan, tenor; and David Stoneman, bass-baritone.

Upcoming performances will include the premiere of their latest commission, "Hope is a strange invention," by Jocelyn C Chambers, with text by Emily Dickinson. Ms. Chambers is a composer-creative based in Los Angeles. A classically trained composer, pianist, and film scorer, she has written classical commissions for Arizona State University and Houston Grand Opera.

The concerts will take place at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. An informal gathering on the patio following each performance will allow guests to meet the composer and mingle with performers. Tickets are available for adults, $35; seniors (65+), $30; and students with ID, $15. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at ocwomenschorus.org. Proof of COVID vaccination will be required for admission. Please see our COVID policies and protocols at ocwomenschorus.org/covid.

Founded in 1997, the Orange County Women's Chorus is now in its 24th season as one of the region's top amateur ensembles. The chorus was named a 2014 Outstanding Arts Organization by Arts Orange County, and was a prizewinner in July 2015 at the International Musical Eisteddfod (festival) in Llangollen, Wales.

The OCWC will make its Carnegie Hall debut on June 27, 2022 with a spotlight performance preceding a massed choir performance of the Lord Nelson Mass under the baton of Eliza Rubenstein. Eliza Rubenstein (Artistic Director and Conductor) is also the Director of Choral and Vocal Activities and Chair of the Music Department at Orange Coast College. She currently serves on the Board of the California chapter of the American Choral Directors' Association as the editor of Cantate. She studied choral conducting at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music before moving to California to earn her master's degree at UC-Irvine. Men in Blaque was formed at the University of California-Irvine by Professor Emeritus of Music Joseph Huszti. The award-winning ensemble has competed at the World Choir Games in China, the Yeosu International Choral Competition in South Korea, and the International Musical Eisteddfod in Llangollen, Wales.

Joseph Huszti is Professor Emeritus of Music in the Claire Trevor School of the Arts at UCI. During his tenure at UCI, his choirs completed 27 international concert tours including prize-winning performances in Wales, Hungary, Holland, and Slovakia. His choirs have performed in the UK, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Hungary, Poland, and Austria. Prior to coming to California, Huszti led the choral activities for Boston University's School of the Arts and directed the Young Vocalists Program at the Tanglewood Festival.