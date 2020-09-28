Opera Singer Victoria Robertson Performs Final Porch Concert After 25 Weeks

Robertson revealed that her landlord is putting her house on the market after she has lived in North Park for 17 years.

Opera singer Victoria Robertson has performed for the last night on her front porch, after putting weekly concerts for her neighbors the last 25 weeks, CBS8 reports.

"There was such a good reception that I'll treat it like a concert," said Robertson. "I'll dress up in my finest. I'll invite guest musicians. It's been such a lovely experience for me."

Unfortunately, Robertson revealed that her landlord is putting her house on the market after she has lived in North Park for 17 years.

"I knew when I had to leave North Park it would be a little sad to just leave and not have a known impact on my neighbors," said Robertson. "This is sort of perfect. People are going to remember me which makes me feel special."

