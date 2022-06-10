Oceanside Theatre Company to Present SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD In Conjunction With Teatro San Diego

Oceanside Theatre Company will present "Songs for a New World", in conjunction with Teatro San Diego at the Historic Brooks Theatre June 3- 26 in downtown Oceanside. Adapted from Teatro San Diego's successful inaugural production streamed during the Covid-19 pandemic, "Songs for a New World", written and composed by Tony Award Winner, Jason Robert Brown ("The Last Five Years", "Bridges of Madison County"), is a moving collection of powerful songs examining life, love and the choices that we make. "Songs for a New World" plays Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.. Tickets are available for $15 - $45 online at www.oceansidetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 760-433-8900.

The production, first seen in 1995 Off-Broadway at The WPA Theatre, is Co-Directed by Teatro San Diego's Kevin "Blax" Burroughs and Julio Catano, with Choreography by Alyssa "Ajay" Junious, and Music Direction by William Ah Sing. Teatro San Diego's original streaming production received three BroadwayWorld 2021 San Diego Awards, including Best Direction Of A Stream (Kevin "Blax" Burroughs), Best Editing Of A Stream (Christian Ezell), and Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Reiko Huffman) and appeared on the Pam Kragen's Best of 2021 list for the San Diego Union Tribune.

"This year-old, diversity-focused theater company impressed with its debut production," wrote Kragen in December of 2021. "Director Kevin "Blax" Burroughs reimagined the scenes - about people through history about to make life-changing decisions - from a 2021 perspective."

SYNOPSIS:

Songs for a New World is, according to composer Jason Robert Brown, "about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice, or take a stand, or turn around and go back." With a rousing score that blends elements of pop, gospel and jazz, featuring tight harmonies and daring vocals, Songs for a New World transports its audience from the deck of a Spanish sailing ship bound for a new land, to the ledge of a New York penthouse. Characters range from a young man in the Bronx who dreams of becoming a famous basketball player, to a forlorn and neglected Mrs. Claus lamenting as Christmas approaches.

A small but powerful and diverse cast along with a supercharged, well-crafted score appeal to old and new generations alike as each character -- in their own way -- takes hold of that one moment and enters a new world.

"What makes this production unique," says Co-Director and Teatro San Diego Artistic Associate, Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, "is the fact that we took it from a streaming production last year to now a live audience with a live band and a new location - it's exciting!"

"We were inspired by the civil rights movement of 2020," says Co-Director and President of the Teatro San Diego Board of Directors, Julio Catano, "and we are now able to present it live in 2022. So, we are very excited to share these conversations that have been going on in the nation and among all of us as a community."

Choreographer and Teatro San Diego Founding Member Alyssa "AJay" Junious says, "We have two ensemble dancers who are able to embody the story through movement, and I'm really enjoying weaving the cast all together. There are two things unique to this production: It's a collaboration between two amazing theatre companies here in San Diego, and it is BIPOC led. I love the fact that Teatro San Diego is centered around that mission and that Oceanside Theatre Company is on board."

"I'm excited to bring this bold production of "Songs for a New World" to Oceanside," said Alex Goodman, OTC's Interim Managing Director. "I think our North County patrons will be blown away by the immense talent and creativity that "Blax" and his team will showcase on the Brooks stage. We're proud to help raise the visibility of an emerging company and share their very first live production with our audience. And there couldn't be a better time to lift up a company that is specifically focused on telling diverse stories and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of our community."

Located in the heart of downtown Oceanside, the Brooks Theater is the cultural center point of this North County region, uniquely recognized as only one of 14 inaugural Cultural Districts designated by the State of California.

About Oceanside Theatre Company:



Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC), the resident professional theater company operating the Historic Brooks Theater in downtown Oceanside is a center point of the Oceanside CA Cultural District (OCCD). OTC'S mission is to produce professional theatrical, visual art and musical productions for the entertainment and enrichment of the community; present educational opportunities in the arts for children and adults; and provide a safe, state-of-the-art public venue for expansion of artistic endeavors in North San Diego County and greater southern California. OTC produces a four-show mainstage theatre season in the 198-seat venue, as well as a Music Series and ongoing events and play readings in the adjacent black box theater, Studio 219. An important part of OTC's mission is inspiring and sharing the arts with local youth through the Youth Theater Arts Program, which includes Summer Theater Camps and Youth Theater Arts Outreach in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside during the school year. To learn more visit www.oceansidetheatre.org.

About Teatro San Diego:

Teatro San Diego was founded in the midst of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic in order to help San Diego become the vibrant, all-inclusive community it has always had the potential to be. At the time of the organization's inception, the two largest minority communities in San Diego were Mexican and Filipino. Thus, the city's two most prevalent languages aside from English were Spanish and Tagalog. "Teatro" means "Theatre" in both languages. These original San Diegans have been under-served and under-represented in San Diego's performing arts community and Teatro San Diego works to rectify this disparity by emphasizing and accounting for the inclusion of all local nationalities and languages. To learn more, visit: www.teatrosandiego.org.

+++

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

June 3 - 26, 2022

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available for $15 - $45 online at www.oceansidetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 760-433-8900.

THE CAST:

Timyra-Joi (AEA Actor, NBC's THE VOICE), Christian Duarte (UC Santa Barbara), Brittany Adriana Carrillo (Into the Woods), Mikaela Rae Macias (San Diego State University), Keri Miller (The Last Five Years), Joshua Washington (Jabbawockeez China Tour).

CREATIVE TEAM:

Kevin "Blax" Burroughs - Co-Director, Teatro San Diego Co-Founder, Julio Catano - Co-Director, Teatro San Diego Co-Founder, Alyssa "Ajay" Junious - Choreographer, Teatro San Diego Co-Founder from Oceanside, California, William Ah Sing - Music Director & Conductor, Reiko Huffman - Scenic Designer, Morgan Zwonitzer - Stage Manager