Oceanside Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For Douglas Lyon's CHICKEN & BISCUITS

(OTC) has selected a talented cast and creative team for the Southern California Premiere of Douglas Lyon's Chicken & Biscuits running March 8 to March 24 at the Sunshine Brooks Theater in Oceanside's cultural district.

Directed by Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, Chicken & Biscuits is a feel-good comedy centered around the complex dynamics of a modern family that comes together to honor the passing of the family patriarch.

"Chicken & Biscuits is unapologetically black," said Burroughs. "As I read the script, I found myself laughing uncontrollably while seeing my own family dynamics within this show. Anyone can relate to these characters in some way or another with this wonderful cast of actors and talented creative team guiding the way. You'll be left with a smile on your face and a renewed sense of acceptance."

Cast members include Marley Bauer, Allyce Calloway, Taylor Renee Henderson, Jacob James, Kiara Hudlin, Kimberly King, Durwood Murray, and Michael Amira Temple. Temple was recently voted "Best Supporting Performer in a Play" by San Diego Regional Broadway World Awards for their role in OTC's Good People in 2023.

In addition to Burroughs as Director, the Chicken & Biscuits Creative Team includes Andre Buck, Jr. (sound), Emily Carter (costumes), Reiko Huffman (scenic), Tori Jones (props, set dressing, stage management), and Mashun Tucker (lights).

"Family is a loaded word," writes Lyon in Chicken & Biscuits, encapsulating the theme of the play, which reveals the complicated dynamics when family members come together to pay their respects for their beloved father and grandfather. Between Beverly's flaunting of her "blessings" at the chapel, Baneatta's disapproval of her son Kenny's neurotic Jewish boyfriend Logan, Beverly's aspiring rapper daughter La'Trice seeking the limelight, and the entire family pestering Simone about her absent ex-fiance - the family is not so sure they can make it through the day without killing one another! Baneatta's pastor husband, Reginald, tries to mediate the family drama while attempting to give a sermon worthy of his late-father-in-law for whom he is taking over. However, when a shocking secret is revealed during the ceremony, the family's decision whether or not to face the truth could either heal or break them.

Chicken & Biscuits, which ran on Broadway in 2020 before the pandemic shutdown, received rave reviews with Variety describing it as, "...a brilliant script that's fresh, relatable and laugh-out-loud funny... a much-needed therapy session, a portrait of Black joy, love and laughter..."

Chicken & Biscuits

Written by Douglas Lyons; Directed by Kevin "Blax" Burroughs

March 8-24

Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm

Brooks Theater, 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside

760-433-8900

Tickets: $20-45

Special Events

Preview Night - Friday, March 8, 8:00 p.m. ($20 tickets)

Opening Night with Champagne Reception - Saturday, March 9, 8:00 p.m. ($45 tickets)

Military Matinee - Sunday, March 10, 2:00 p.m. (2 free tickets for Military & Veterans with ID)

Artist Talkback - Sunday, March 17, 2:00 p.m. (Q & A after the show)

Industry Night - Monday, March 18, 8:00 p.m. ($20 tickets)