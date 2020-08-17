OUR DIGITAL STORIES Announces Episode 2 Cast And Creative Team

Our Digital Stories returns Saturday, August 28 at 7pm with a brand new episode!

Our Digital Stories returns Saturday, August 28 at 7pm with a brand new episode! Following their successful premiere, this series written specifically for a virtual format returns for their second episode, with more new works, local artists and special musical performances.

Our August 28th episode will feature three new digital pieces. We begin with The Rules by Jacob Marx Rice, member of The 2020-2022 cohort of The Public Theatre's prestigious Emerging Writers Group and directed by Jeffrey Lo, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's Casting Director. Next up will be a sweet and sour Jane Austen inspired comedy, An Austentatious Quibble by Jenn Le Blanc and directed by Marissa Keltie.

The final piece will be Wave by Jeffrey Lo, directed by Khalia Davis, the new Artistic Director of Bay Area Children's Theatre and director of the nationally produced A Kid's Play About Racism.

Performers include Michael Houston, Leslie Ivy, Christine Jamlig, Carina Lastimosa, Maria Giere Marquis, Neiry Rojo, Isabella Waldron, and Kezia Waters. This episode features a musical performance from singer/songwriter Martha Brigham.

The first episode of Our Digital Stories live-streams on Saturday, August 28 at 7 PM at www.ourdigitalstories.org/latest-episode. There will be no admission charged for this event, but viewers are encouraged to donate to this episode's partner organization, Lebanese Food Bank, a non-profit that develops effective feeding programs in parallel with development & awareness to permanently eliminate hunger from Lebanon.

