New Village Arts to Present Holiday Musical 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS in December

Nov. 30, 2022  

New Village Arts North County's cultural hub has announced the sold-out 2021 holiday musical extravaganza, 1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas, written by San Diego playwright Dea Hurston, returns this year as a concert version at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts (NVA) Center, 2787 State Street, Carlsbad, CA, 92008 and various community locations in San Diego County.

The holiday fun begins from December 13 to 18, 2022, with a treat for San Diegans as the musical's cast will take the show on tour, bringing this special performance to several community locations around San Diego County at no charge to attendees, but reservations are required. The community performances will be followed by five performances at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts (NVA) Center December from 20-24th beginning at 7:30 - 10 PM.

Current tour locations are as follows with more being added:

City Heights Annex (San Diego) - December 14 @ 7:30 PM

Lincoln High School (San Diego) - December 17 @ 7:00 PM

Onstage Playhouse (Chula Vista) - December 18 @7:00 PM

1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas is the story of widowed family matriarch Dorothy Black, who is hosting a Christmas Eve celebration with her adult children when unexpected family drama erupts. It features lively songs, an eclectic and lovable cast of characters, and lots of seasonal cheer. Meant for audiences of all backgrounds and identities, it reminds us that the holiday spirit has the power to unite us together in love, song, and joy.

When the show runs at its home theatre after touring San Diego County, it returns to major renovations of the Conrad Prebys Theater, including a new LED lighting system, new sound system, new projection system, upgraded stage floor with more flexibility and improved ADA access. Other areas of NVA are still currently under construction, in preparations for the grand opening of the newly appointed "Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center" which will open early 2023.

New Village Arts is located at 2787 State St., Carlsbad. (760) 433-3245. Tickets to all 1222 Oceanfront San Diego County tour locations are free but reservations are required. To reserve tickets, visit https://newvillagearts.org/event/1222-oceanfront-a-black-family-christmas/2022-12-20/ or call 760-433-3245. Tickets to 1222 Oceanfront performances at New Village Arts are $25 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212212®id=80&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.newvillagearts.org+or+by+calling+760-433-3245?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

About New Village Arts

Celebrating 21 years of award-winning professional theatre and thriving education and outreach programs, New Village Arts (NVA) has truly become the cultural hub of North County San Diego. NVA attracts more than 20,000 patrons each year to experience professional theatre, currently presented in the heart of Carlsbad Village. In addition to full seasons of plays and musicals featuring some of the best artistic talents in Southern California, NVA hosts talkback discussions and other supplementary events designed to create conversation and cultivate community. NVA offers robust theatre programs in partnership with local schools and strongly believes that theatre and arts experiences should be accessible to ALL people, becoming a recognized leader in equity, diversity, and inclusion in San Diego. NVA has been fortunate to receive support from the City of Carlsbad and other local businesses, who recognize the importance of a resident professional theatre company as a crucial component of an inclusive and creative community. In turn, NVA prioritizes serving its community by presenting works that respect its diversity, engaging every citizen with relevant and inspiring stories. New Village Arts is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization listed under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS.




