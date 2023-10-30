New Village Arts Presents Holiday Musical 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS

1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS is a celebration of Black culture, family and love.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

New Village Arts (NVA), North County's cultural hub, creates a new holiday tradition  with the return of the hit musical, 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS. Written by San  Diego playwright Dea Hurston and devised by Frankie Alicea, Kevin “Blax” Burroughs, Milena (Sellers)  

Phillips, and Dea Hurston, critics raved about this funny and heart-warming show. Performances at  New Village Arts in Carlsbad will run from December 2 to December 24 with Previews on November 30 and December 1.  

Featuring lively songs, an eclectic and lovable cast of characters, and lots of seasonal cheer,  1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS is a celebration of Black culture, family and love.  Meant for audiences of all backgrounds and identities, 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS reminds us that the holiday spirit has the power to unite us together in love, song and joy. 

This original musical invites us into the home of Dorothy Black's family on the Carlsbad  coast, purchased during a time when a culture of discrimination and exclusion was heavily practiced in  the area. The approaching Christmas holidays brings the return of Dorothy's sons, her sister and a few  surprise guests. Coming together to sing several familiar holiday songs including “Go Tell It On the  Mountain” and “Silent Night,” the family celebrates the past and future. 

Directed by Kandace Crystal, this season's production will feature a completely new design with set  design by Reiko Huffman and costumes by Zoë Trautmann. Returning cast members include Milena  (Sellers) Phillips as Dorothy Black; Portia Gregory-Burnette as Lizzie; Victor Morris as James Sr./Victor;  and Halin Morris as James Jr.. Kiara Hudlin, last seen in NVA's hit musical SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, joins the  cast as Aadya. Jacob James has also been cast as Brian, after performing in last season's successful run of Jez Butterworth'S THE FERRYMAN, and Matthew Javier will play Javier.  

Actor's Equity Member, Victor Morris is thrilled to return for this year's mainstage production in a role  created for him by Dea Hurston herself. In a recent San Diego Union Tribune article: “ ‘I've never had a  role written for me,' Morris said. ‘That role has made me a celebrity. I can't go to Vons without someone  stopping me and asking if I'm Victor the cowboy. I get to do it again this fall and will keep doing it until  they get tired of me.'”  

"We are thrilled to go back to Dorothy Black's home for Christmas this year. With an all new creative  team, fresh music and a dynamic cast, this year proves to be the perfect way to celebrate the holidays in  Carlsbad, " says Executive Artistic Director, Kristianne Kurner.  

Celebrating 22 years of award-winning professional theatre and thriving education and outreach  programs, New Village Arts (NVA) has truly become the cultural hub of North County San Diego.  NVA attracts more than 30,000 patrons each year to experience professional theatre, music and art  events in the heart of Carlsbad Village. In addition to full seasons of plays and musicals featuring some of  the best artistic talent in Southern California, NVA hosts talkback discussions and other supplementary  events designed to create conversation and cultivate community.

New this year, the White Family Next  Stage in the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center presents a series of music and spoken word events  throughout the year. NVA offers robust theatre programs in partnership with local schools and strongly  believes that theatre and arts experiences should be accessible to all people, becoming a recognized  leader in equity, diversity, and inclusion in San Diego. NVA has been fortunate to receive support from 

the City of Carlsbad and other local businesses, who recognize the importance of a resident professional  theatre company as a crucial component of an inclusive and creative community. In turn NVA prioritizes  serving its community by presenting works that respect its diversity, engaging every citizen with relevant  and inspiring stories.  




