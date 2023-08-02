National Sensation CRY IT OUT Opens MOXIE's Season 19

The piece offers audiences a compelling and heartfelt examination of the challenges and joys that come with raising a child.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: PIPPIN has 3 Review: PIPPIN has "Magic To Do" at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Review: CRIME AND PUNISHMENT at The Old Globe Photo 4 Review: CRIME AND PUNISHMENT at The Old Globe

National Sensation CRY IT OUT Opens MOXIE's Season 19

National Sensation CRY IT OUT Opens MOXIE's Season 19

MOXIE Theatre presents the highly anticipated production of Cry It Out, an extraordinary play by Molly Smith Metzler that delves deep into the universal experiences of parenthood, friendship, and the complexities of modern life.

This poignant and relatable production will grace MOXIE's stage offering audiences a compelling and heartfelt examination of the challenges and joys that come with raising a child, the intricate dance between career aspirations, societal pressures, the all-consuming love for one's child, and the deep need for human connection.

Cry It Out plays at MOXIE Theatre, San Diego's award-winning theatre dedicated to producing women+'s work, beginning August 13 and runs through September 10, 2023, with a press opening on August 18 at 8 p.m.

Molly Smith Metzler (Playwright) is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter from Kingston, N.Y. She is the creator and showrunner of the limited series Maid, which debuted on Netflix in October 2021 and spent 13 weeks on the top-10 list. As a playwright, Metzler's plays, including Cry it Out, Elemeno Pea, The May Queen, Carve, Close Up Space and Training Wisteria, have been produced at Manhattan Theatre Club, Humana Festival/Actors Theatre of Louisville, South Coast Repertory, Northlight Theatre, Studio Theatre (DC), Detroit Public Theatre, City Theatre (Pittsburg), Geva Theatre Center, Chautauqua Theater Company and many more. Her play Cry it Out won the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Playwriting (2018) and the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award Citation (2018).

Vanessa Duron (Director) is a local San Diego actor/director/writer/teaching artist and the Associate Artistic Director at MOXIE Theatre. She graduated from San Diego State University with a BA in Theatre. Vanessa has experience working as an artist at MOXIE Theatre, The Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse, and TuYo Theater. She's both performed and directed at the San Diego County Fair and has written for and acted for the international theatre in Lima, Peru, Teatro Taripay Pacha. Vanessa is a strong advocate for mental illness awareness and for BIPOC and queer theatre and is honored to be part of these communities and tell these stories.

MOXIE THEATRE is a professional non-profit theatre located in San Diego, California, and founded in 2004. MOXIE's mission is to create more diverse and honest images of women+ for our culture using the intimate art of theatre. Through productions of plays written by women+, educational programs, and career-launching professional opportunities, MOXIE is creating a pipeline for women+'s work and inspiring audiences to create change in their own communities.




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Full Cast and Creative Team Set for CABARET at The Old Globe Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Set for CABARET at The Old Globe

Discover the full cast and creative team behind the highly anticipated production of CABARET at The Old Globe. Get all the details on this exciting theatrical event.

2
Review: THE LA JOLLA MUSIC SOCIETYS SUMMERFEST OPENING at The Baker-Baum Concert Hall Photo
Review: THE LA JOLLA MUSIC SOCIETY'S SUMMERFEST OPENING at The Baker-Baum Concert Hall

What did our critic think of THE LA JOLLA MUSIC SOCIETY'S SUMMERFEST OPENING at The Baker-Baum Concert Hall?

3
Interview: Tom McGowan, Angela Pierce, And Ruibo Qian Bring The Laughs To THE MERRY WIVES Photo
Interview: Tom McGowan, Angela Pierce, And Ruibo Qian Bring The Laughs To THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR At The Old Globe

Interview with Tom McGowan, Angela Pierce, and Ruibo Qian from THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR.  Playing at the Old Globe through September 3rd, performers talk about the show, their roles, and some of the moments they are excited for the audience to see.

4
Review: PIPPIN has Magic To Do at North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: PIPPIN has "Magic To Do" at North Coast Repertory Theatre

There is “Magic To Do” by the cast of PIPPIN at North Coast Repertory Theatre.  Through August 20th you can see this talented troupe of players as they bring this Fosse classic musical about a young man looking to be “extraordinary” to the stage.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at San Diego Musical Theatre's URINETOWN Video Video: First Look at San Diego Musical Theatre's URINETOWN
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever Video
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pippin
North Coast Repertory Theatre (7/19-8/20)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music Man
Bob Burton Performing Arts Center (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
OB Playhouse (11/17-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Education
Faraz (7/18-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Iliad
North Coast Repertory Theatre (8/14-8/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Topkapi Palace Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)
Oceanside Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Is It Thursday Yet?
Mandell Weiss Forum (7/11-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WHERE TO BUY PSILOCYBIN MAGIC MUSHROOM ONLINE
WHERE TO BUY PSILOCYBIN MAGIC MUSHROOM ONLINE (4/21-6/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ride The Cyclone, The Musical
Tenth Avenue Arts Center (7/21-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You