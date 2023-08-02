National Sensation CRY IT OUT Opens MOXIE's Season 19

MOXIE Theatre presents the highly anticipated production of Cry It Out, an extraordinary play by Molly Smith Metzler that delves deep into the universal experiences of parenthood, friendship, and the complexities of modern life.

This poignant and relatable production will grace MOXIE's stage offering audiences a compelling and heartfelt examination of the challenges and joys that come with raising a child, the intricate dance between career aspirations, societal pressures, the all-consuming love for one's child, and the deep need for human connection.

Cry It Out plays at MOXIE Theatre, San Diego's award-winning theatre dedicated to producing women+'s work, beginning August 13 and runs through September 10, 2023, with a press opening on August 18 at 8 p.m.

Molly Smith Metzler (Playwright) is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter from Kingston, N.Y. She is the creator and showrunner of the limited series Maid, which debuted on Netflix in October 2021 and spent 13 weeks on the top-10 list. As a playwright, Metzler's plays, including Cry it Out, Elemeno Pea, The May Queen, Carve, Close Up Space and Training Wisteria, have been produced at Manhattan Theatre Club, Humana Festival/Actors Theatre of Louisville, South Coast Repertory, Northlight Theatre, Studio Theatre (DC), Detroit Public Theatre, City Theatre (Pittsburg), Geva Theatre Center, Chautauqua Theater Company and many more. Her play Cry it Out won the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Playwriting (2018) and the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award Citation (2018).

Vanessa Duron (Director) is a local San Diego actor/director/writer/teaching artist and the Associate Artistic Director at MOXIE Theatre. She graduated from San Diego State University with a BA in Theatre. Vanessa has experience working as an artist at MOXIE Theatre, The Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse, and TuYo Theater. She's both performed and directed at the San Diego County Fair and has written for and acted for the international theatre in Lima, Peru, Teatro Taripay Pacha. Vanessa is a strong advocate for mental illness awareness and for BIPOC and queer theatre and is honored to be part of these communities and tell these stories.

MOXIE THEATRE is a professional non-profit theatre located in San Diego, California, and founded in 2004. MOXIE's mission is to create more diverse and honest images of women+ for our culture using the intimate art of theatre. Through productions of plays written by women+, educational programs, and career-launching professional opportunities, MOXIE is creating a pipeline for women+'s work and inspiring audiences to create change in their own communities.