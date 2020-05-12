NWEAMO Festival To Go Online and Live Stream For 22nd Annual Event

Social distancing is giving us opportunities to explore new ways in which artists can contribute in a meaningful way to helping us understand ourselves.

Like many festivals, NWEAMO is proactively exploring ways in which social distancing creates new opportunities. Rather than fight it, we are exploring what's better. The result is perhaps our most eclectic festival ever.

Dates: Concert #1: Live streaming from Seoul Korea: Saturday, May 16, 6:00 PM San Diego time Concert #2: curated YouTube video collection: Sunday, May 17, 2 PM Links to the Festival events will be posted on the NWEAMO website on the dates of the shows: Please bookmark http://nweamo.org/ or simply google NWEAMO.

The works range from sample based electronics, works composed for musical theater, classical adaptations of iconic rock pieces, ballads, orchestral works from some of the world's most original new thinkers, and works that combine the music and aesthetics of eastern and western traditions.

The videos include dazzling virtuosic performances, as well as video animations. The curated, invited group includes Pulitzer Prize winners Jennifer Higdon and Roger Reynolds, award-winning Broadway composer Bobby Cronin, rising star Korean American composer Texu Kim, rock composer Jeff Alan Ross, Martin Bresnick (the esteemed composer and professor who has run the celebrated Yale School of Music composition department for four decades, and who is the teacher of a generation of today's prominent classical composers), plus a heady lineup of works that will pique your fascination, from Daniel Roumain, Nick Bonaccio, Sky Macklay, Milica Paranosic, Eric Honour, Gregory T.S. Walker, Jeffrey Mosier, Alyssa Weinberg, Rodrigo Sigal, Young Shin Choi, Mari Kimura, Christopher Adler, Jack Ox, Aaron Hudson, John Young, Gene Pritsker and Joseph Martin Waters.

Why put these composers together? Because together they say something that is bigger than the sum of the parts. There is a hidden intuitive dialogue that weaves these far flung pieces into a conversation about who we are collectively. Together they weave tapestries that we can only guess at intellectually, but which we can begin to understand emotionally. It's like walking though the Impressionist gallery at the Museum of Modern Arts. Seeing all those masterpieces together in the same room creates a context that reveals something about their world. That is the 22 year mission of NWEAMO.

The three day festival will start off with a live streaming concert from Seoul Korea, performed by Haegeum virtuoso Jeonghyeon Joo and Harpist Seunghee Han.

it only has two silk-woven strings and the bow goes in between the strings. It has a deep, impassioned, rich voice. Jeonghyeon Joo is the leading exponent worldwide. Ms. Joo will be moving to the United States this fall to begin doctoral studies at Cal Arts.





